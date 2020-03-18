Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint close thousands of retail stores nationwide

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/18/2020
Comment (0)

AT&T joined T-Mobile and Sprint Wednesday in announcing plans to close a large portion of its retail stores temporarily to stem the spread of COVID-19. AT&T said it would shutter 40% of its company-owned retail stores nationwide – a total of 2,200 stores – and would reduce the operating hours of stores that remain open.

Importantly, AT&T said that "we will ensure all retail employees get paid."

On Monday, T-Mobile announced it would close 80% of its store locations, and on Tuesday Sprint announced it too would close 71% of its own retail stores, both corporate-owned and third-party owned. T-Mobile promised to maintain affected employees' "target income" while Sprint confirmed to Light Reading that workers unable to relocate to an open store would continue to receive 100% of their "base pay."

Verizon hasn't announced widespread store closings – at least not yet – but it said it would reduce both store hours and also the number of employees at stores. The operator said it would pay employees "for any shifts they may miss due to these scheduling changes."

What this means
While it's difficult to calculate the total number of stores closed – neither T-Mobile nor Sprint provided those figures – the number is likely in the thousands. Wave7 Research, which closely tracks US providers' wireless pricing and promotion strategies, reported that the nation's top wireless network operators collectively operate 21,800 postpaid retail outlets. However, that figure is spread across both corporate-owned stores as well as stores operated by third-party dealers.

According to detailed store numbers provided by the Wall Street analysts at MoffettNathanson in 2018, Verizon operated by far the most retail outlets nationwide – across both corporate and dealer postpaid stores – with a total of 7,400. T-Mobile and AT&T were roughly neck-and-neck, with around 5,200 stores, while Sprint operated around 3,900 stores.

However, it's difficult to determine the exact number of stores that operators have closed in total due to the new coronavirus because operators generally don't provide the breakdown between their corporate and dealer stores.

Regardless, the number of wireless retail stores closed across the country likely is in the thousands, thus affecting the handful of employees who work at each one of those locations.

How this all will impact the US wireless industry's performance in the first quarter – much less the wider domestic and international economy – remains to be seen. Verizon on Tuesday warned in an SEC filing that the outbreak of COVID-19 could have a "material" impact on its financial results.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure Operator Survey
Ebook: Solving 5G's Biggest Challenges for Communications Service Providers
Accelerating the Deployment of Critical Infrastructure Edge Services Through the OpenStack StarlingX Project
Open Source Infrastructure Software for vRAN Deployment and Operation
Securing Private 4G/5G Mobile Networks
8 Stages of the IoT Attack Lifecycle
Blog: Tapping the True Potential of the 5G Digital Economy
Video: 5G Alone Isn't Enough - Learn How to Transform Your Infrastructure for the 5G Era
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 25, 2020 Security Agility – Case Studies and Key Learnings From 5G Deployments
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to avoid turning mass fiber deployments into an OPEX vortex
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE