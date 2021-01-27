AT&T posts wireless, fiber and HBO Max gains in Q4

DALLAS – AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) reported fourth-quarter results that showed continuing subscriber growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max while continuing to reflect strong cash flows and financial strength.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Communications

Mobility:

800,000 postpaid phone net adds; 1.5 million for full year

1.2 million postpaid net adds; 2.2 million for full year

Nearly 6 million total domestic wireless net adds

Postpaid phone churn of 0.76%, second-lowest quarter ever; full-year churn of 0.79%

Revenues up 7.6%; service revenues up 0.5%; equipment revenues up 28.3%

Nations fastest 5G wireless network and, for the 8 th consecutive quarter in a row, the fastest network in the nation 4

Broadband:

273,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; more than 1 million for full year

Solid IP broadband ARPU growth of 4.6% growth

Video:

AT&T TV gains helped offset premium TV loss

617,000 net loss, the result of lower churn and higher quality base WarnerMedia

Total domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers top 41 million and nearly 61 million worldwide

HBO Max activations double since end of third-quarter 2020; 17.2 million as of end of 4Q

Consolidated Financial Results

AT&Ts consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $45.7 billion versus $46.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across most businesses, particularly WarnerMedia and domestic wireless service revenues, which were pressured from lower international roaming. For the quarter, revenue declines included domestic video, Warner Bros. television and theatrical products, legacy wireline services, and Latin America, which includes foreign exchange pressure. These declines were partly offset by higher domestic wireless revenues, primarily from equipment sales.

