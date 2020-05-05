AT&T joins Open COVID Pledge for patents

DALLAS – AT&T Communications is joining a global initiative called the Open COVID Pledge to make our patents available free of charge that might aid in the fight against this virus.

An international coalition of legal experts, scientists, and technologists launched the Open COVID Pledge in April to encourage companies, universities, and researchers to make their intellectual property available free of charge for use in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and minimizing the impact of the disease. Those who make the Pledge help ensure that uncertainty around intellectual property rights will not slow or impede urgently needed solutions in this critical time.

"Everyone these days is looking for ways to contribute to the response against COVID-19, and we at AT&T are pleased to make the Pledge to make our patent portfolio available in any way that can be helpful," said Scott Frank, vice president of Intellectual Property at AT&T Communications. "AT&T generates roughly 5 patents every business day, and our research efforts have been at the forefront of some of the biggest innovations in modern history. In this case, we're proud to adopt a collaborative approach to share what we've learned with the broader research community that's leading the fight against this virus."

By signing on to the Open COVID Pledge, AT&T Communications has agreed to make patents it holds available via temporary, free-of-charge licenses for use in the research, development and deployment of medical equipment, network products, software solutions and other technology to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

