AT&T expands discounts for teachers, nurses and physicians

DALLAS – AT&T is giving back to America's teachers, nurses and physicians that give their best to our communities every day by extending exclusive savings on our best wireless plans for them and their families.

Beginning July 10, they will join first responders, military and veterans with eligibility to get our appreciation offer of 25% savings on Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite wireless plans.1 – that's up to a $50/month discount for 4 lines on AT&T Unlimited Elite.2

"Teachers, nurses and physicians are an essential part of our communities and we believe it's crucial to recognize the great importance of these individuals during these challenging times," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. "We're happy to support those who give back so much by offering them and their families significant savings on these unlimited wireless plans."

New Savings for Those that Give their Best

Teachers: New and existing customers that are Kindergarten through post-secondary teachers, professors, instructors, and their families can take advantage of this appreciation offer.3

Nurses and Physicians: New and existing customers that are nurses, physicians, physician assistants and their families can benefit from this appreciation offer.4 As a reminder for our healthcare professionals, to keep you connected on-the-job, we also recommend FirstNet, the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America's first responders. FirstNet, built with AT&T, can connect them to reliable critical communications with always-on priority access to the FirstNet network and the fastest overall nationwide network experience.5

Customers that are on an AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan, will get HBO Max included on us.6 Or if you are on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Starter, you can sign up for HBO Max directly and get a 1-month free trial of HBO Max.7

In addition, we continue to launch our AT&T 5G network. We're happy to be able to do this for our customers and communities across the country. AT&T 5G is now available in 355 markets across the country, covering 179 million people with plans to be nationwide this summer.

Giving Back to Teachers

To further support education initiatives across the country, AT&T is contributing more than $1 million to teacher-focused organizations as they gear up for back to school.

Contributions will support:

Teach For America's high-caliber leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion training to their corps members and alumni

Breakthrough Collaborative's work to place 1,100 Teaching Fellows into summer internship roles that will empower them in the virtual classroom

ISTE's Summer Learning Academy, which is helping K-12 educators prepare to return to a school system faced with a dramatic shift towards distance and blended learning

Alliance for Excellent Education's expansion of its Instructional Coaches Leadership Program, supporting emergency needs, continuity of learning plans and more for educators across the country.

"Teachers play a fundamental role in shaping the lives of their students, often going beyond their role as educator to serve as counselor, mentor and caretaker," said Charlene Lake, SVP, corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer, AT&T. "The investment teachers make in their students is unparalleled, which is why we're thrilled to be collaborating with organizations providing teachers the tools and resources they need to continue this important work."

Financial support for teachers is made possible in part through AT&T's Distance Learning & Family Connections fund. The fund was created in response to COVID-19 to give parents, students and teachers tools for at-home learning.

