AT&T, Cisco launch 'Webex Calling with AT&T'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/11/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T and Cisco today introduced Webex Calling with AT&T aimed at expanding access to cloud-based phone capabilities. At a time when staying connected is both vital and challenging, it can help more businesses transform their voice communications to better adapt to evolving needs using AT&T's highly secure and reliable network.

"In an instant, businesses are being confronted with business continuity and remote workforce challenges head-on. Until now, many haven't needed the expertise or capabilities to keep critical operations moving in this situation," says Rich Shaw, vice president, Voice and Collaboration for AT&T Business. "During a time when 'the office' is more disparate than ever, Webex Calling with AT&T gives businesses an affordable, flexible tool for staying connected to customers, partners and employees during uncertain times."

Built on the Webex Calling platform, it provides even more ways to connect by including access to Webex Teams™ for business calling, meetings, and team collaboration.

Webex Calling with AT&T includes free on-network calls, unlimited U.S. domestic toll calling and 1,000 minutes of toll-free calling. Enabling call routing with access to public switched telephone networks via SIP trunks gives businesses a simple way to integrate data and voice capabilities.

Supporting businesses with as few as 25 seats, the new service can provide a communications backbone supported by multiple levels of resiliency with the quality and reliability of the AT&T Network. Strategically located data centers improve reliability and help maintain uptime while enabling easy deployment options, flexible pricing, and compatibility not typically available for smaller businesses.

Webex Calling with AT&T is available today to businesses in U.S.

AT&T

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
