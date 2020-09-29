Assured Wireless CEO dies, John Goocher named replacement

SAN DIEGO – Assured Wireless Corporation today announced the death of founder, chairman and CEO Thomas R. Bilotta. He passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the age of 63.

The Assured Wireless family extends our deepest sympathies to Tom's wife, children and loved ones. He was our leader, mentor, inspiration and friend.

Tom founded Assured Wireless in 2016 with three longtime colleagues and led the development of high-power wireless communications technology for public sector service providers and first responders including police departments, fire and rescue agencies and a wide spectrum of emergency services organizations and critical enterprises.

"Tom's passion and vision for creating Assured Wireless was contagious, and it was that same contagious passion which allowed him to attract an extraordinarily talented and dedicated team," said John Goocher, the newly-named president and CEO at Assured Wireless. "Please know that Tom's vision is shared by the entire family at Assured Wireless, and we are now more committed than ever to deliver life-saving wireless solutions to the industry.

Over a technology career spanning nearly four decades, Tom served in a variety of engineering, management and executive roles within wireless, networking and communications sectors at companies such as TurboNet Communications, Malibu Networks, TV/Com International, MultiSpectra Engineering, CenterComm, Rainbow Network Systems, Obsirv, Nextivity and Public Wireless. Assured Wireless was his most ambitious project, and the fourth company that he founded (or co-founded).

He spent the first eight years of his career at San Diego's legendary Linkabit Corporation as an engineer and product manager, working on sophisticated satellite communications and networking projects for commercial and military customers. Assured Wireless is one of many dozens of technology companies that have been founded by Linkabit alumni in the San Diego region.

Tom earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, studied digital signal processing at the University of California, Irvine and later earned an MBA degree in entrepreneurship from San Diego State University.

Tom was a past president and longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Scripps Ranch (San Diego) and dedicated much of his free time to mentoring high school students through the Key Club leadership program.

Assured Wireless