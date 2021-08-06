Sign In Register
Aryaka activates EU-friendly Dublin services PoP to address customer demand

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/8/2021
DUBLIN – Aryaka Networks, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN and SASE services, today announced the availability of its latest Services Point of Presence (PoP) in Dublin, Ireland, inside the newly redrawn EU boundary. This deployment was driven by enterprise customer demand for more connectivity across and into the EU, anticipating any future divergence on data transfer regulations and future-proofing Aryaka's growing customer base. Its unique architecture, very different from the competition, offers enterprises a rich set of cloud-edge delivered managed networking and security services including SASE for both on-premises and remote workers.

The new Dublin operation further expands access to Aryaka's world-class managed services and customer experience to half a billion EU citizens, the largest single trading bloc in the world, adding to existing Aryaka PoPs in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, as well as London, now outside the EU. During 2021, Aryaka will also establish PoPs in Paris and Moscow.

The first 'tenants' for the facility include a large financial institution with operations in 10 countries, the majority in the EU. Aryaka chose the Irish capital to continue to stay ahead of future changes to legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a cornerstone of data privacy under EU jurisdiction.

The move to provide yet more network options comes as Aryaka's success in replacing incumbent European telecoms providers gathers pace. Earlier this year it also acquired German company Secucloud, a proven SASE platform provider, expanding its footprint in the region and in recognition of the region's importance, former SVP and General Manager Ian McEwan, was also promoted to be global Chief Revenue Officer.

No friction at Europe's Edge

Europe has witnessed business disruption at physical and virtual borders, related to the Brexit transition. Border friction is "here to stay" according to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and months into Brexit, disputes at physical borders remain. As a result, businesses are looking to future-proof their data operations with more flexible connectivity strategies in case of future legislative changes, while maintaining the best-in-class application performance they need to weather the demands of digital transformation.

Ian McEwan, Chief Revenue Officer at Aryaka, said: "Aryaka's new EU facility is a direct result of customer feedback. As we are now serving our largest ever customers, we strive to offer a level of flexibility our competitors cannot match. This new generation of customers want alternatives to the status quo of large carriers. Aryaka's new facilities mean they can protect their businesses, regardless of any future political change. This is a smart, forward-looking move for our customers."

Aryaka Global Service Delivery PoPs

  • The Dublin PoP joins 40+ global Aryaka Services PoPs in delivering managed service richness at the cloud edge, based on an architecture that integrates connectivity, compute, and storage, very different from conventional transport hubs or virtual PoPs. An outcome of this is full alignment with a SASE architecture that defines cloud-delivered security capabilities and a convergence of the overlay and underlay.
  • Sophisticated application optimization, secure multi-cloud connectivity, Aryaka Private Access remote worker aggregation, and planned Secucloud service integration are just a few examples of the capabilities delivered via Aryaka's PoPs. This architecture opens the door for enterprises to adopt a cloud-first approach for their network and security infrastructure.
  • Multi-cloud connectivity, termed Software Defined Cloud Interconnect (SDCI), delivers direct connectivity to public cloud PoPs including AWS, Azure, Google, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle, as well as direct connectivity to major SaaS applications.
  • The Aryaka Services PoPs, placed to be within 25ms of any knowledge worker across the globe, are interconnected via dedicated Layer 2 links across the globe, ensuring best-in-class end-to-end application performance and link availability SLAs that span the last, middle, and first mile, and that are backed up by Aryaka's orchestration and visibility.
  • The overall managed service delivery architecture, based on Aryaka technology, results in an unparalleled and simplified customer experience through a single point of contact for issue resolution and total control over the innovation roadmap, one ultimately more responsive to customer requirements.

Aryaka

