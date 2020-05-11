Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Apple wrestles with pre-Christmas iPhone chip shortage

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/5/2020
Comment (0)

In advance of the holiday gift season, Apple is wrestling with a shortage of chips for the iPhone 12s it is desperate to shift into stockings.

All 5G smartphones require 30% to 40% more chips than corresponding 4G devices, says Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

It is Apple's chief chipmaker and made the observation in October.

Safety dance: Apple's new Express pickup counters won't help if there's a shortage of iPhone 12 handsets to sell. (Source: Apple)
Safety dance: Apple's new Express pickup counters won't help if there's a shortage of iPhone 12 handsets to sell.
(Source: Apple)

On the supply side, COVID-19 is disrupting semiconductor production, something unlikely to change in the next two quarters.

In addition, Huawei has been hoarding chips, ahead of US sanctions beginning to bite in mid-September.

Other device makers have also been increasing their stockpiles because of uncertainty about supply lines during coronavirus lockdowns.

When it launched the iPhone 12, Apple was quick to laud its Silicon A14 Bionic processor, made by TSMC, which it says brings a 50% performance improvement over the iPhone 11.

I've got the power (chip)

Power consumption for the iPhone 12 is a dicier matter, given its extra camera components and 5G features.

"If you look at iPhone, we're constrained today" by supply chains, admitted chief executive Tim Cook in October's earnings call.

"That's not a surprise at the front end of the ramp, and how long we'll be constrained is hard to predict," he added, saying the Cupertino company was striving "really, really hard to remedy" the ongoing issues.

Apple is a sufficiently large and reliable customer that, faced with multiple shoppers in a scarce market, it is probable chipmakers would sell to Apple first.

The iPhone 12 Pro, ordered now from Apple's website, currently has a two to three week wait.

Meanwhile the iPhone 12 is available immediately, though it launched in October instead of September like in previous years.

The launch quarter is normally Apple's busiest for sales.

Cook's company is especially keen to keep its market share up in China, a critical market for Apple where it faces growing challenges from Huawei and Xiaomi.

High hopes

Apple buys power management chips from Texas Instruments for the iPhone 12 Pro's camera system, while the mobile's 5G modem uses power management chips from STMicroelectronics and Qualcomm.

The tech giant is hoping that 5G upload speeds will help sell the iPhone 12's new video capabilities, and vice versa.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The new iPhone offers 4K HDR recording with Dolby Vision grading, but file sizes can easily be larger than 1GB.

On the other hand, high-frequency 5G connections for the iPhone can be 25 times as fast than LTE in the real world, and two to three times faster on sub-6 5G, says Apple's iPhone marketing manager Francesca Sweet.

The iPhone 12 currently only supports these faster mmWave bands in the US.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
What you should know about Docsis 4.0
Securing the Connected Home: Steven Offerein interviewed at Broadband World Forum 2020
Unlocking new revenue streams with CPE containers
Identity Protection: Good password hygiene and breach detection
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Delivering a 'Born Digital' Service Experience
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE