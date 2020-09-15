Sign In Register
Apple One links premium music, video, gaming, news services

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/15/2020
CUPERTINO, Calif. – Apple today announced Apple One, the easiest way to get all of Apple's subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favorite Apple services across their favorite devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac. "Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription."

With Apple One, customers gain access to the best in entertainment and more, including Apple Music, which offers over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, daily selections from the world's best music experts.

Apple TV+, home to Apple Originals from today's most imaginative and respected creators, has already earned over 100 awards recognitions, including 18 Emmy nominations.

Apple Arcade gives players unlimited access to more than 100 incredibly fun games across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV, all with no ads or in-app purchases.

Starting this fall, customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with a tap from any Apple device and get even more for less.

  • Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month.
  • Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.
  • Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.

Pricing and Availability
Starting this fall, the Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in over 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US, where Apple News+ is available, and Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.

Once subscribed, customers can enjoy the services included with Apple One on any platform where the services are available.

The Apple One Individual plan offers a savings of over $6 per month, while the Family plan offers a savings of over $8 per month, and the Premier plan offers a savings of over $25 per month. Savings based on standard monthly pricing.

Customers who pay for their Apple One subscription plan with Apple Card receive 3 percent cash back.

Read the full announcement here.

Apple

