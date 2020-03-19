205 more ISPs join Pai's 'Keep Americans Connected Pledge'

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today announced that 205 additional broadband and phone service providers have taken the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, bringing the total number of companies to 390. By taking the Pledge, each of these companies has committed for the next 60 days to (1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; (2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and (3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

"I'm gratified by the overwhelming response by American broadband and telephone service providers to my call for them to ensure consumers stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic," said Chairman Pai. "It is important during this crisis that Americans can keep in touch with family and friends while practicing social distancing, telework, and take part in remote learning and telehealth. I thank all those who are working to Keep Americans Connected and continue to find ways to help consumers meet their needs in light of the pandemic."

New pledge-takers include:

Additionally, the associations SIA—Satellite Industry Association and WTA—Advocates for Rural Broadband have endorsed the Pledge.

