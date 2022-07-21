T-Mobile and Apple join forces to simplify small business IT

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan just for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more.

To start and grow a business, technology is essential. In fact, studies show nearly 90% of companies require their employees to access an average of five mobile business apps every day. But for that to happen, business owners go through many steps, from purchasing the best devices, onboarding and upgrading those devices, keeping them secure and up to date, and configuring apps and settings for each one. It's A LOT for a small business to handle, but it doesn't need to be.

