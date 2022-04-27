Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen BroadbandBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

YouTube's ad woes leave Alphabet reaching for the cloud

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 4/27/2022
Comment (0)

It was not really the best of times for Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, as YouTube's struggle to attract advertisers led to a fall in profits of $1.5 billion from last year.

But Google Cloud's revenues, at least, bettered analysts' forecasts at $5.8 billion, as cloud continues to post throaty growth across the sector. And cloud revenue was up by 44% from a year before (though this was a nose slower than the 46% revenue growth posted by Microsoft's Azure).

Sundar Pichai called Google's cloud growth "strong," and said it reflected how both people and businesses were transforming their digital activities.

Outlook mixed: Google's parent company saw profits tumble by $1.5 billion, while Google Cloud bettered forecasts and grew revenue by 44%. (Source: Askar Karimullin/Alamy Stock Photo)
Outlook mixed: Google's parent company saw profits tumble by $1.5 billion, while Google Cloud bettered forecasts and grew revenue by 44%.
(Source: Askar Karimullin/Alamy Stock Photo)

The cloud division, which former Oracle president Thomas Kurian has led since 2019, is still not quite making Alphabet any actual money, bear in mind. Though, it only lost $931 million in the quarter, a little less than a year ago, and finance chief Ruth Porat says Alphabet will "continue to invest aggressively in Cloud given the sizable market opportunity we see."

At the end of 2021, Alphabet had nudged up its share of the cloud market by a percent to 6%. But it still has some way to go to close the gap with Microsoft Azure's 20% and Amazon Web Services's 41%.

Meanwhile, open source advocates within Google Cloud just won an argument, with the company saying on Monday it will cede control of Istio, the last major component of the Kubernetes ecosystem to sit outside the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Cloudy weather

The company's biggest increases in headcount were again in cloud, in both technical and sales roles, says Porat.

Looking forward, the majority of Google's 7,400 new staff will go into Google Cloud, and much of the company's recent $4 billion investment in new office space in New York, London, and Poland is set aside for cloud teams. It's promised a combined spending of $9.5 billion on new data centers and offices this year.

Buying cybersecurity company Mandiant for $5.4 billion, which the company announced in March, is also an attempt to bolster its cloud security chops. It shows Alphabet is "sparing no expense" to rival Microsoft and IBM in the enterprise cybersecurity space, says Omdia's Eric Parizo.

The Department of Justice recently requested more information about the purchase, but this does not yet mean it will seek to challenge it on antitrust grounds.

Alphabet soup

Cloud's clip of revenue growth is nearly double that of Google Search, up only 24%.

Nevertheless, search still remains a much bigger fish at $39.6 billion, making up 58% of its overall revenue. As pandemic travel restrictions have begun to loosen, there's been a boost from people searching for holiday flights and things to do on their travels, the company says.

It's YouTube which is the disappointing sibling at the moment. Its revenues from advertising rose by just 14% to $6.9 billion, below the $7.5 billion expected by analysts.

One reason was Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has dampened advertising spending in Europe and also caused Alphabet to suspend the "vast majority of our commercial activities in Russia," says Porat.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

The bigger reason is TikTok is eating its lunch, causing YouTube's advertising revenue growth to decrease to 20% from 30% a year ago. This will put more pressure on Alphabet to show more progress with its YouTube Shorts product, intended to imitate the short-video format working so well for TikTok.

Even with the earnings miss, Alphabet is in a better place right now than much of the rest of Big Tech, says Bank of America analyst Justin Post in a research note.

Compared with the other tech giants, Pichai's company currently has "more earnings stability, more potential exposure to an ongoing rebound in local and travel verticals [and] evidence of artificial intelligence advantages across the product stack," says Post.

And even with YouTube's disappointments garnering the headlines today, Pichai can point to solid growth in his bread-and-butter search business, while doubling down in a longer-term cloud bet to improve his third-place share of a fast growing market.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
April 29, 2022 Harnessing Innovation to Overcome Uncertainty: An exclusive Huawei Technology & Innovation Deep Dive for media & analysts
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
China Mobile Takes the Lead in Releasing 5G New Calling By Huawei
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE