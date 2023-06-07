Worldwide public cloud services revenues surpass $500B in 2022, growing 22.9% YoY – report

NEEDHAM, Mass. – Worldwide revenue for the public cloud services market totaled $545.8 billion in 2022, an increase of 22.9% over 2021. Software as a Service – Applications (SaaS – Applications) continued to be the largest source of public cloud services revenue, accounting for more than 45% of the total in 2022. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) was the second largest revenue category with 21.2% of the total while Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS) delivered 17.0% and 16.7% of overall revenue respectively. This is according to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker.

Spending with the leading providers of public cloud services further consolidated in 2022 with the combined revenue of the top 5 public cloud service providers – Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce Inc., Google, and Oracle – capturing more than 41% of the worldwide total and growing 27.3% year over year. With offerings in all four deployment categories, Microsoft remained in the top position in the overall public cloud services market with 16.8% share in 2022, followed by Amazon Web Services with 13.5% share.

While the overall public cloud services market grew 22.9% year over year in 2022, revenue for foundational cloud services* that support digital-first strategies saw revenue growth of 28.8%. This highlights the increasing reliance of enterprises on a cloud innovation platform built around widely deployed compute services, data/AI services, and app framework services to drive innovation. IDC expects spending on foundational cloud services (especially IaaS and PaaS elements) to continue growing at a higher rate than the overall cloud market as enterprises leverage cloud to accelerate their shift toward digital business.

While both the foundational cloud services market and the SaaS – Applications market are led by a small number of companies, there continues to be a healthy long tail of companies delivering cloud services around the globe. In the foundational cloud services market, the five leading companies account for three quarters of the market's revenues with targeted use case-specific PaaS services or cross-cloud compute, data, or network governance services. The long tail is more pronounced in the SaaS– Applications market, where customers' growing focus on specific outcomes ensures that nearly two thirds of the spending is captured outside the top 5 companies.

*Note: IDC defines Foundational Cloud Services as the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS) market segments where the top eight providers (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Group, IBM, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle) account for the majority of the revenue and provides the foundation for cloud services in general. These include the following key service portfolios:

Compute Services : Virtualized x86 Compute, Bare Metal Compute, Block Storage, Accelerated Compute, Other Compute, and Software-Defined Compute Software.

: Virtualized x86 Compute, Bare Metal Compute, Block Storage, Accelerated Compute, Other Compute, and Software-Defined Compute Software. Data Services : Data Management Systems, Object Storage, File Storage, and Event Stream Processing Software.

: Data Management Systems, Object Storage, File Storage, and Event Stream Processing Software. App Framework Services : Developer-centric software to develop and deploy applications in the cloud, including lifecycle management. These services include Integration Software, Deployment-Centric Application Platforms, and AI Lifecycle Software.

: Developer-centric software to develop and deploy applications in the cloud, including lifecycle management. These services include Integration Software, Deployment-Centric Application Platforms, and AI Lifecycle Software. Usage Multiplier Services: Services that encourage greater/more effective use of high value services by making it easier to adopt, connect, deploy, track, secure, and update those services. Includes load balancing and DNS as well as marketplaces and bundles of open-source software solutions.

IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Public Cloud Services Tracker provides total market size and vendor share for more than seventy segments of the global public cloud services market. Measurement for this Tracker is public cloud services revenue, which includes Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service – System Infrastructure Software (SaaS – SIS), and Software as a Service – Applications subscription revenues. The Tracker follows more than 850 cloud services companies across a total of 49 countries globally. Annual five-year market forecasts for this Tracker are updated semiannually. Forecasts are available at the worldwide, regional, and country levels.

