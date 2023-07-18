Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Windstream Enterprise launches IT managed services portfolio

News Wire Feed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise, a leading IT managed service provider, today unveiled a new portfolio of IT Managed Services powered by ATSG, giving enterprise customers access to a complete range of turnkey services to power and control their digital infrastructure, virtual workspace and cybersecurity needs.

Demand for tech talent is a growing obstacle for businesses and will continue to be for several years. According to Gartner, 86% of CIOs reported facing more competition for qualified candidates and 73% were worried about IT talent attrition. As a result, businesses face barriers to digital transformation that slow their growth and development and impact their bottom line.

Windstream Enterprise now offers critical managed services to remove these obstacles and relieve overtaxed IT staffs from the burden of maintaining IT environments themselves. By transferring responsibilities to Windstream Enterprise's team of technology experts, these services help to augment an enterprise's agility so they can free up their time and resources to focus on driving better business outcomes and customer experiences. The technology solutions included in the portfolio provide businesses and their IT teams with the hands-on support they need to optimize and protect their network, data and assets across modern hybrid and remote work environments.

This partnership with ATSG enables Windstream Enterprise clients to leverage:

  • Digital Workplace managed services that enable enterprises to rapidly and securely implement or upgrade their infrastructure and platforms.
  • Digital Infrastructure managed services that empower enterprises to provide holistic computing environments and facilitate the superior experience and flexible working practices their end-users require.
  • Cybersecurity managed services designed to help enterprises assess their security environment and remove risks.

Windstream Enterprise chose ATSG as a partner because of its industry-leading platform and its ability to support customer co-management requirements, all of which earned ATSG a place on the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services. With ATSG, Windstream Enterprise extends its complete satisfaction guarantee to cover the modern work environment of SD-WAN and OfficeSuite UC®—making Windstream Enterprise the only managed services provider to stand behind such a promise.

Read the full press release here.

Windstream

