What's the Story? SA regulator cracks down on Big Tech





Connecting Africa's Paula Gilbert joined the podcast to discuss why global online platform giants Google, Apple, Booking.com and Uber Eats as well as local online retailers and classifieds are in trouble with South Africa's Competition Commission.

The tech giants have been told to change some business practices to improve competition for smaller players. We discuss what that means both for the larger companies as well as local and Black-owned businesses.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Tech giants under fire from South Africa's Competition Commission. (00:56)

The impact that the Commission's remedial requests could have on Google and Apple. (02:59)

Requirements to improve inclusivity and provide more opportunity for Black-owned businesses. (06:20)

