What's the Story? AT&T, Verizon, Dish and others hunt for common network APIs

What's the Story? AT&T, Verizon, Dish and others hunt for common network APIs7/18/2023
Light Reading's Mike Dano joined the podcast to discuss how AT&T, Verizon, Dish Network, the GSMA and others are approaching the development of network APIs. We examined the challenges in publishing a common set of APIs and the capabilities those APIs will support such as network insights and threat detection.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- AT&T develops new network APIs for network insights and performance. (00:57)
- AT&T's partners for API development. (03:31)
- Verizon's API development efforts. (05:40)
- GSMA works on publishing common set of APIs. (06:52)
- Challenges for the industry in agreeing on common set of APIs. (08:32)
- Ensuring common APIs are secure. (09:34)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading