What's the Story? AT&T, Verizon, Dish and others hunt for common network APIs





Light Reading's Mike Dano joined the podcast to discuss how AT&T, Verizon, Dish Network, the GSMA and others are approaching the development of network APIs. We examined the challenges in publishing a common set of APIs and the capabilities those APIs will support such as network insights and threat detection.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

AT&T develops new network APIs for network insights and performance. (00:57)

AT&T's partners for API development. (03:31)

Verizon's API development efforts. (05:40)

GSMA works on publishing common set of APIs. (06:52)

Challenges for the industry in agreeing on common set of APIs. (08:32)

Ensuring common APIs are secure. (09:34)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading