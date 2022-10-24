What's the Story? AT&T from the edge to the cloud

What's the Story? AT&T from the edge to the cloud10/24/2022
Light Reading's Phil Harvey discusses his recent tour of AT&T's central office. Phil also examines AT&T's edge strategy, public cloud partnership with Microsoft and provides an update on AT&T's FirstNet emergency response service.
You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- Overview of Phil's tour of AT&T's central office. (01:00)
- An inside look at AT&T's 5G and fiber focus. (02:42)
- AT&T's approach to the public cloud. (06:32)
- Why utilizing the public cloud could be more cost-efficient for service providers. (10:52)
- Update on FirstNet emergency response service. (13:05)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading