What's the Story? AT&T from the edge to the cloud





Light Reading's Phil Harvey discusses his recent tour of AT&T's central office. Phil also examines AT&T's edge strategy, public cloud partnership with Microsoft and provides an update on AT&T's FirstNet emergency response service.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Overview of Phil's tour of AT&T's central office. (01:00)

An inside look at AT&T's 5G and fiber focus. (02:42)

AT&T's approach to the public cloud. (06:32)

Why utilizing the public cloud could be more cost-efficient for service providers. (10:52)

Update on FirstNet emergency response service. (13:05)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading