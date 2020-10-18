VMware zeroes in on data management, security and carbon emissions

VMware is teaming up with a number of service provider and cloud provider partners to improve data security and compliance, managed security services and management of Kubernetes services for end user customers.

Dubbed the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, VMware has launched a new joint venture to protect customer data access, compliance and security in collaboration with its cloud provider partners.

VMware says the initiative will address regional requirements for customer workloads for "data sovereignty and jurisdictional control; data access and integrity; data security and compliance; data independence and mobility; and data analytics and innovation." The initial member partners of VMware Sovereign Cloud include UKCloud, OVHcloud, AUCloud, Datacom, NxtGen, Noovle, Telefonica, TietoEvry, Telmex and ThinkOn.

Each cloud provider partner has a set of best practices they have to meet regarding data sovereignty, compliance and integrity, says Rajeev Bhardwaj VP of products for the Cloud Provider Business at VMware.

"This initiative recognizes these providers who offer services that have been validated to deliver data security, locality and jurisdiction control for customers' sovereign workloads," says Bhardwaj. "At the end of the day, we're providing customers with better assurance that their data is managed securely."

VMware is also extending new security services to its cloud provider partners so they can develop customized managed security services for end users. Cloud provider partners can build a managed security portfolio with services such as VMware Carbon Black Cloud, VMware Cloud Disaster Recovery, VMware SASE and VMware NSX Distributed IDS/IPS.

"The end goal is to deliver zero-trust security services across users, devices, networks, applications and data," says Bhardwaj.

"Moving away from physical appliances and deploying the NSX Firewall allows us to segment distributed apps at the workload level seamlessly and at scale," said Robert Seidemann, vice president engineering & operating services of DVB Bank SE, in a statement. "VMware Carbon Black Cloud Workload enables us to apply security to individual applications at the hypervisor level."

In addition, VMware is launching a portfolio of managed Kubernetes services at no extra cost to cloud providers using VMware Cloud on AWS. IT teams can also use the VMware vCenter interface, and VMware's Tanzu application hub, to manage their virtual machines and containers on one platform.

"We're enabling our partners to deliver a simplified developer experience across multi-cloud," explains Bhardwaj. He added that cloud service providers are looking for ways to quickly "enable a developer to deploy new modern applications on a Kubernetes infrastructure. We've simplified the time and effort it takes for a provider to use their infrastructure to deploy these applications."

During the VMware World virtual event, VMware also announced 15 new partners to join its VMware Zero Carbon Committed (ZCC) initiative. The goal is for VMware's data center providers to use 100% renewable energy by 2030. Initial ZCC partners include ATEA, Equinix, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and OVHcloud. New joining partners include T-Mobile Systems, GleSYS, Google Cloud, BlackBox, Oracle, Swisscom and more.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading