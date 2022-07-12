Virgin Media O2 deploys Charmed OSM to accelerate network function virtualization

RICHARDSON, Texas – Virgin Media O2 (VMO2), the UK's largest telecommunication service provider, has chosen Charmed OSM, Canonical's upstream distribution of ETSI Open Source MANO, as their production-ready orchestrator for hybrid workload deployments. Charmed OSM helps VMO2 reduce costs from Day-0 to Day-N by providing a generic approach to network function management and orchestration and simplifying their initial configuration and daily operational tasks. Mavenir, a cloud-native network software provider is delivering the NFV solutions to VMO2.

OSM is an open-source project hosted by ETSI, the European standards body making globally applicable standards for ICT products and services. OSM brings to communication service providers a generic approach to network functions management and orchestration in physical, virtual, containerized and hybrid environments.

Charmed OSM is a carrier-grade, model-driven OSM, with enterprise support and long-term security updates, for the community, partners and telcos. It accelerates the migration to NFV by automating real production complexity and covering the end-to-end lifecycle of network services through both service and resource orchestration. Canonical supports Charmed OSM under a subscription that offers telco-grade SLAs. Charmed OSM can be deployed in a highly available mode, resilient against failures and allows telcos to meet their availability goal. This makes Charmed OSM a prime choice to drive digital transformation efforts in telco.

Simplified deployments yield more speed and agility

VMO2 has onboarded telco workloads with Charmed OSM and is successfully managing the lifecycle, including virtualized and containerized deployments by multiple vendors like Mavenir and Oracle. To reduce integration efforts between vendors, Charmed OSM consumes open published information and data models aligned with ETSI NFV standards.

Mavenir, a cloud native network software provider, has deployed their signaling firewall and is currently in the process of deploying their cloud-native virtualized IMS (IP multimedia subsystem) for its fixed deployment with VMO2 using Charmed OSM.

Minsait, an Indra company and a leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America, carried out the project's deployment. Minsait successfully completed the integration between multiple Charmed OSM sites and then onboarded network services from different vendors. Charmed OSM's model-driven architecture enabled Minsait to instantly deploy VMO2's MANO infrastructure.

