Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Verizon to build a new 200,000-square-foot data center north of Dallas

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 3/4/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon got the greenlight to expand its campus in Southlake, Texas, to build a new data center that will cover more than 200,000 square feet.

Six years ago, it was a very different world. Back then, in 2016, Verizon divested 29 data centers in 24 sites across 15 major markets – which included Dallas and Houston – to Equinix for $3.6 billion. At the time, Light Reading's Carol Wilson wrote that Verizon would continue to provide managed hosting and cloud services, but the company claimed that it didn't need to operate its own data center real estate to do that.

"Operating data centers is increasingly seen by US telecom operators as a commodity IT and real estate process best managed at scale by experts – AT&T, CenturyLink and Windstream have all either sold off their data centers or, in AT&T's case, outsourced much of the work," wrote Wilson.

Nowadays, of course, network needs are very different, and low latency applications are demanding that telcos explore every avenue available to get computing resources closer to customers.

Verizon's new data center will be located within Verizon's 22-acre campus in Southlake, which is north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and will include five data center pods, according to a city council meeting this week. The City Council voted unanimously to approve the new build.

In addition, the data center, its operations building and access spine will cover an area of 210,700 square feet, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

The data center will be located north of an existing Verizon operations center and built on a phased approach; phase one includes pods one and two, and phase two includes pods three, four and five.

Construction on the first phase of the project is slated to begin this year, according to The Dallas Morning News, and will accommodate between 12 to 15 permanent employees and 10,500 square feet of office space. It's also located adjacent to a smaller, existing Verizon data center, and will be close to Facebook's data center campus in the AllianceTexas development in North Fort Worth, said the Dallas Morning News.

In January, Verizon announced plans to build a second, 49,000 square foot data center in Colorado Springs, adjacent to an existing one that has been in operation for over a decade, according to The Gazette.

In contrast with 2016, Verizon now has to do more than provide hosted services. Its edge computing demands are part of a larger strategy that helps justify its ongoing 5G network investment. During Verizon's investor presentation this week, the service provider shared plans to expand its edge computing strategy.

"Verizon reiterated the massive opportunity it sees around edge computing, and said that it expects to generate at least $1 billion in revenues from public MEC (multiaccess edge computing) services by 2025," wrote Light Reading's Mike Dano.

Rima Qureshi, Verizon's chief strategy officer, spoke with Light Reading's Iain Morris at MWC this week about the importance of edge computing services to support 5G use cases such as VR.

"You need ubiquitous coverage and you need that ultra-low latency and you need the edge compute," she said.

Light Reading was unable to reach Verizon for comment at the time of publication, but this story will be updated as more information about the service provider's decision to build a new data center in Southlake becomes available.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Daisy Zhu: Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency for 5Gigaverse & 5Green By Huawei
China Mobile Tianjin Kick-Starts 5G GreenSite's 'Dual-Carbon' Race in China By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE