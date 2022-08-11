Verizon expands relationship with MiCTA

SAGINAW, Mich. – Verizon Public Sector and the Michigan Collegiate Telecommunications Association (MiCTA), a national nonprofit organization that serves more than 8,000 members in higher education, K-12, health care, library, governmental and charitable entities, have expanded their relationship to enable MiCTA members to more easily and efficiently access Verizon's comprehensive suite of communications solutions.

Nationally, MiCTA negotiates discounted purchase contracts for telecommunications and technology services, provides legislative advocacy and information support for its members.The expansion of the Verizon Public Sector agreement will help MiCTA's members modernize their communications infrastructure by providing a streamlined procurement process to purchase a broad range of technology services and solutions uniquely tailored for the public sector including: contact center and digital experience solutions, professional services, cloud-based communications offerings and security and network services.

MiCTA members can now access everything from scalable Verizon solutions that enable remote work, control costs and automate processes, to comprehensive services to secure data and assets. The relationship with Verizon also supports the implementation of advanced tools such as virtual contact centers, secure cloud interconnect and cloud-based hosted appliances, private IP and more.

Read the full press release here.

