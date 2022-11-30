Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

NEW YORK – Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.

Wipro's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution, powered by Verizon Business will include a range of pre-configured and tested service chains on a subscription-based consumption model, designed to drive network consumption infrastructure on demand.

The multi-year partnership will enable Wipro to transition customers from legacy cycles of deploying hardware, applications and services to an automated, self-healing, and highly secure network service environment.

A recent IDC survey of over 400 technology-buying decision makers across the globe revealed that 69% of respondents are planning a network transformation investment in the next 12 months. NaaS has increasingly begun challenging legacy commercial models that require large upfront capital costs by providing more flexible, subscription-based services that can more easily be modified as needs change. The technology has accelerated the implementation of new digital technologies such as AI/ML, 5G, IoT, advanced robotics, blockchain, AR/VR, and voice-assistance.

Today's agreement brings together two network industry leaders. Verizon has been named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for the last 16 years and manages more than 4,300 networks globally. Wipro is a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services and manages over 500+ Network and data center facilities across geographies and different industries .

Read the full press release here.

Verizon