Verizon Business and Visionable expand healthcare partnership

LONDON – Verizon Business and Visionable, a leading health technology company based in the U.K., today announced that they are expanding their partnership which will enable both companies to work on a range of connected healthcare solutions, via Visionable's patented technology powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network, in the U.S.

Verizon and Visionable are working together on a secure next-generation digital healthcare collaboration platform that enables healthcare professionals to access data, collaborate and share resources within the APAC and EMEA regions. The partnership seeks to address some of healthcare's biggest challenges including connecting frontline responders to specialist doctors during emergencies and enabling access to community-led care for patients needing long-term support.

Today's announcement follows the launch of Visionable's private-5G enabled Connected Healthcare Center in the U.K. in May. The center showcases the benefits of next-generation connectivity and collaboration across a patient's care journey from urgent and emergency care to virtual wards to in-person care and rehabilitation, supported by Verizon private 5G.

This engagement is part of Verizon's continued strategy to partner with customers, startups, universities, and large enterprises to explore how 5G can disrupt and transform nearly every industry. This includes Verizon's strategic partnership with Emory Healthcare in Atlanta where Verizon is collaborating with Emory Healthcare to help spur the development of healthcare solutions powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.

Today's announcement builds on the company's network-as-a-service foundation and supports its growing private networks, mobile edge compute and business solutions.

