Service Provider Cloud

Verizon and Higi to extend community healthcare access and services

NEW YORK – Today, Verizon and Higi, a consumer health engagement company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Babylon (NYSE: BBLN) that enables care delivery via an omnichannel platform inclusive of a connected network of Smart Health Stations, self-service digital and mobile tools and clinician-led home monitoring programs, announced their plans to provide digital health solutions and services that will extend care access for communities and help support preventative health, drive literacy, and identify high risk consumers eligible to be managed via home-based monitoring.

The collaboration will prioritize solution delivery in service of community healthcare stakeholders seeking to scale digital and virtual care delivery offerings. Through a combination of Higi's home monitoring services and integrating the HIPAA-ready BlueJeans Telehealth virtual care platform with the Higi Smart Health Station, historically underserved populations, such as those living in rural communities and seniors with limited access to transportation, will have greater access to care—powered by the Verizon 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband network.

By bundling these core services, Verizon and Higi will help to improve the digital and virtual care experience through home-based virtual care delivery and health equity service delivery. The combined solutions would also help to augment near-site, on-site and retail clinic after-hours or supplement in locations that do not have the volume to support a health clinic.

Planned joint service offerings include:

A reimagined virtual care clinic that pairs the Higi Smart Health Station blueprint with BlueJeans Telehealth for a digitally delivered primary care experience available within a trusted community setting. Services include self-guided body measurement and health survey collection, as well as the ability to interface virtually with a provider

Comprehensive chronic condition management from home, backed by the Verizon network for reliable connectivity, provides patients with a dedicated care manager and health devices to monitor health progress

Health Equity Services for underserved and vulnerable populations, including comprehensive remote monitoring for chronic conditions and digital engagement services to help determine eligibility and support enrollment for government and community benefits

Through the Higi platform, consumers can enroll in self-guided care plans, powered by the American Heart Association®, allowing participants to identify their own personal health goals and receive clinically based guidance and support to achieve them. Additionally, the platform educates consumers and enables personal risk identification for common chronic conditions, including hypertension, obesity, and type 2 diabetes, in partnership with the American Diabetes Association (ADA), and heart attack and stroke in partnership with the American College of Cardiology (ACC). Through its 50-state clinical network, Higi delivers clinician-led remote patient monitoring services for polychronic patients, pairing home monitoring technology with clinician care managers as part of a holistic approach to addressing conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma and COP.

Verizon

