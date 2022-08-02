Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Vecima tucks DAA controller into the AWS cloud

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/8/2022
Comment (0)

Taking another step toward the cloudification of the access network, Vecima Networks announced Tuesday it has successfully tested a cloud-based distributed access architecture (DAA) controller running on AWS.

That work, characterized as a proof-of-concept trial, centered on the deployment of Vecima's Entra Access Controller (EAC) deployed on the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2).

It was conducted with Bluepeak, a rural cable operator formerly known as Vast Broadband that serves customers in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wyoming. The test itself used the AWS cloud in Ohio to control a Bluepeak remote MACPHY node situated about 1,000 miles away.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Vecima Networks)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Vecima Networks)

The controller in a DAA deployment focuses on the management plane. In that role, it aggregates the control and management of a multitude of remote MACPHY nodes or remote MACPHY devices (RMDs) that are deployed toward the edges of the network, that are distributing both the access network's PHY layer and MAC (media access control) processing.

The controller doesn't handle massive data loads, but instead focuses on lightweight functions such as configuring and provisioning nodes and reporting back statistical data.

The RMDs on the access network, rather than the controller tucked into the AWS cloud, would continue to handle high-bandwidth, low-latency services and applications, Colin Howlett, Vecima's chief technology officer, explained.

Potential appeal with small, midsized and rural operators

Clay McCreery, Vecima's chief operating officer, believes the notion of deploying the DAA controller in the cloud could be especially appealing to small and midsized operators. And specifically with operators that are interested in shifting to cloud native and distributed architectures that don't already operate national, private clouds (like some larger operators do) or want to cost out a way to lease capacity so that a sector hub can support a fragmented array of smaller systems.

"In that world, this becomes pretty interesting because AWS can be that centralized control for all of your systems nationwide," McCreery said. "We're just proving that you can control a node from thousands of miles away … As long as you can route fiber from the node to the IP network and you have IP connectivity to your data center or to the cloud, we can control a MACPHY node."

The test with Bluepeak is a start, as Vecima now intends to engage with other operators to see if it's a path they might consider for DAA.

McCreery said Vecima's implementation with AWS would work on hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks as well as fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks, since it's using the exact same software. It will work the same on a MACPHY node as it would on Vecima's 10-Gig EPON node, he added.

That could become increasingly important as cable operators around the nation continue to deploy FTTP in targeted scenarios, such as greenfield builds, for HFC upgrades in select areas, and for fiber builds in underserved or unserved areas that are being funded with help from federal or local subsidy programs.

Want to know more about the cloud? Check out our dedicated cloud-native networks and NFV content channel here on
Light Reading.

McCreery suggests that cable operators with Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) commitments could find this approach helpful when faced with the operational challenge of building fiber access networks to multiple neighborhoods or municipal areas that aren't physically connected to each other.

Vecima and AWS envision that multiple AWS services, including data lakes and data and analytics, or support for converged fixed and wireless networks and services could also be tied into this architecture.

"Migrating critical elements of modern cable access networks onto AWS enables cable operators to securely and confidently scale their converged networks at a high velocity, with lower costs," Sameer Vuyyuru, director and head of worldwide telecommunications business development at AWS, said in a statement. "This proof-of-concept sets the stage for further innovation in cable, leveraging AWS Outposts, AWS AI and ML, data lakes, IoT and broadband management technologies."

And while this initial proof-of-concept is with AWS, Vecima could stitch its controller into other public cloud providers, McCreery noted.

Vecima isn't the only cable access supplier focused on how public clouds might play an important role in certain scenarios, including rural deployments.

Last fall, Harmonic announced it had integrated CableOS, its virtualized cable modem termination system (CMTS), with the Google Cloud Marketplace. Under that approach, Harmonic said it envisions a cable operator being able to run instances of a virtual CMTS in the cloud rather than running it at an operator's localized facility.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE