Triangle Communications and Mavenir launch network for FCC Rip and Replace

RICHARDSON, Texas and HAVRE, Mont. – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announced the turn up of a fully cloud-native Converged Packet Core, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) and O-RAN compliant Radio Units (O-RUs) for Triangle Communications which will enable enhanced and secure service for residents of Montana.

Triangle Communications is undergoing a full network transformation with Mavenir, as part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Rip and Replace program, replacing equipment and services from providers that pose a national security threat. Mavenir's Converged Packet Core, Open RAN and O-RU deployment is the first network of its kind, aligned with the requirements set-forth by the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications act. Mavenir has on a turnkey basis replaced the Chinese network components untrusted by the US government and others, with American headquartered Mavenir open, network infrastructure. The delivery was completed ahead of the FCC Rip and Replace funding, ensuring Montana residents have secure and reliable access.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir