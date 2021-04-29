The Leading Lights returns in 2021

Light Reading's Leading Lights awards are back in 2021.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's awards program recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

Each year we change things up just a little bit to reflect the industry's evolution and, of course, we're taking precautions that are appropriate for being in the second year of a global pandemic. For 2021, we're modifying the awards program's format, adding new categories, simplifying the entry process and giving you more opportunities to celebrate your company's hard work in the process.

We've updated our awards categories, expanded the list and included several awards for exceptional use cases, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies and services in action in the real world.

To enter the Leading Lights awards competition, please visit http://awards.lightreading.com on Monday, May 3, 2021. The site won't be fully operational until that date, but, in the meantime, start planning your entries and think about what categories are suitable for your company and colleagues.

The Leading Lights Shortlist will be announced at The Big 5G Event in Denver during the week of August 30, 2021. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via an online video on October 1, 2021. A Leading Lights after-party, to celebrate the contest's finalists and winners, will be held during the week of October 26, 2021, to coincide with our editorial staff's tradition of attending and covering Mobile World Congress Los Angeles.

If any of the above changes, we'll blog about it and update our Leading Lights awards page.

Awards categories

Here's our list of the 26 Leading Lights categories for 2021, including our description of the Light Reading Hall of Fame. There's no charge for your entries and suggestions for the Light Reading Hall of Fame. If you don't want to link away, don't worry: we've listed the categories on the second page of this post. Good luck!

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading