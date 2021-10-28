Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

That time public cloud hyperscalers invaded MWC LA

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/28/2021
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – After almost two years of mostly at-home virtual events, a significant chunk of the US wireless industry gathered this week in Los Angeles for in-person meetings, serendipitous hallway encounters and boozy, after-hours socializing. Pants are no longer optional.

Some attendees sported new coronavirus beards. Others boasted of being able to squeeze into their old, pre-pandemic clothing. "We're a little rusty," acknowledged Carlos Bosch, the GSMA's head of technology, amid audio problems between virtual and in-person speakers during one MWC panel discussion.

But there was one glaring, new development at this year's event: The public cloud hyperscalers have officially entered the US wireless networking industry.

Enter Big Tech

Google, Microsoft and Amazon each fielded a number of top executives at the show. For example, almost two dozen Amazon cloud managers traversed the show floor. Many of those are veteran telecom executives, with decades of experience at wireless equipment vendors or network operators. Some are only a few weeks into their new jobs.

"The goal here is to work with the carriers," explained Sunay Tripathi, Google's new director and head of products for telecom and the "distributed cloud edge."

Tripathi, who spoke at a 5G Future Forum event here, typified the new trend: He cut his teeth at Sun Microsystems before helping to found software-defined networking company Pluribus Networks. For the past three years, he was the CTO of Deutsche Telekom's MobiledgeX. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined Google in July. "We are rearchitecting a lot of the underlying network, and that creates a lot of opportunity," Tripathi explained.

Google, Microsoft and Amazon have long played in the telecom industry as software, IT and cloud suppliers. And like most modern enterprises across all industries, mobile network operators have increasingly pushed their IT operations into the public cloud.

But during the past two years, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have all begun developing cloud computing products specifically designed to host wireless providers' network functions. Whether it's Microsoft's Azure for Operators or Google's Anthos for Telecom, it's intended to get network operators to put their crown jewels – their core network functions – into a hyperscale cloud.

And it's something all three cloud companies are serious about, judging from their telecom hiring sprees or their acquisitions in the space. Microsoft, for example, last year spent an estimated $1.8 billion buying longtime telecom vendors Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch Networks.

New ideas and new disruption

According to analysts, the entry of the public cloud hyperscalers represents a major new strategic turn in the industry, considering network operators have historically retained tight control over their networking systems. And though most have been moving toward cloud technologies they own and operate, few have agreed to run their networking software in a public cloud operated by a hyperscaler.

"In outsourcing the infrastructure to cloud providers, telcos risk losing control of different aspects of their network and technology roadmap over the long term," warned analyst Frank Rayal of Xona Partners in a post to his website titled "How telcos outsourced their brains."

Nonetheless, there are increasing indications that operators around the world are more than open to the idea. "The technologies that we will build [with the cloud] will let others consume our network," explained Luciano Ramos, SVP of network development, planning and engineering for Rogers Comunications in Canada.

Indeed, AT&T recently announced it would transition its 5G core network operations into Microsoft's cloud over the next three years. And Dish Network plans to run all of its network operations in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

According to Rakuten's outspoken mobile chief, Tareq Amin, it's ultimately necessary. He said he designed Rakuten's mobile network in Japan to natively run in the cloud, and that it required a major shift in his team's thinking. "I wanted to pick the right mentality" when staffing up Rakuten Mobile, he said. "It was easier to deploy cloud because the Rakuten people wanted to be open to new ideas," he said. "They were open to new ideas and new disruption."

Amin made his comments during a keynote address at the MWC LA show here. He made sure to point out that Rakuten Mobile in Japan now counts around 5 million customers, and boasts leading network metrics. It was essentially Amin's victory lap after announcing his plan to build such a network just a few years ago, at the MWC Barcelona show in 2019.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
The 5G branding war has finally ended

AT&T said it will brand its forthcoming C-band network as '5G+.' In doing so, it will use the same basic strategy as Verizon. However, it's not clear whether AT&T will charge extra for the service.

Dish to use Helium's DIY 5G network

Dish Network, already a bit of a maverick in the 5G arena, said it plans to use the do-it-yourself 5G network that startup Helium is constructing with cryptocurrency payments.

Is the sun finally starting to shine on 5G?

'It's been a profitable business,' said Elisa's Kimmo Pentikäinen of the operator's 5G launch. In its most recent financial report, the operator reported a gain of $3.50 per month per customer from 5G.

The metaverse will save 5G? That's so cute!

'The metaverse is our future business model,' explains SK Telecom's Cho Ik-hwan. In reality, the metaverse will blow past the 5G industry on its way toward lining the pockets of big Internet companies.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
Future-Oriented Comprehensive Network, Continuous Innovation Enabling Rapid Service Growth By Huawei
Helping Carriers to Accelerate Full-Service Development & Enabling Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE