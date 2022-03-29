Telus connects to CommScope's cloud to manage third-party CPE

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, announced today it will provide TELUS, one of Canada's leading service providers, with its cloud-based ECO Service Management Platform to manage its next generation connected home consumer premises equipment (CPE).

The ECO Platform will provide TELUS with the ability to automate the management and control of CommScope and third-party CPE devices.

By using the ECO Platform, TELUS will also be able to remotely upgrade firmware and applications, as well as deploy new features and services.

TELUS will be able to manage its connected CPE devices with greater operational efficiency using advanced protocols supported by the ECO Platform such as USP/TR-369. It also provides TELUS with vital services including:

Secure auto-provisioning, management, and support of subscribers' devices and services.

Service quality monitoring of CPE and subscriber broadband, and home network services.

To date, CommScope has approximately 80 million CPE devices already under this platform's management worldwide.

