Service Provider Cloud

Telstra provides direct connection to Microsoft Azure Peering Service and Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/6/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK, NY – Telstra today announced it is a selected carrier for Microsoft Azure Peering Service, a networking service that enhances customer connectivity, and Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, a new programmatic approach to operator-provided calling in Teams.

Today's announcement builds on the long-standing relationship between Telstra and Microsoft to help enhance connectivity to Microsoft cloud services and provide an integrated calling experience via Teams.

Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides reliable and optimized internet connectivity to Microsoft cloud services such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Azure. Customers can register for the offering in the Azure portal, and Telstra and Microsoft will work closely to provide enterprise customers with end-to-end, high-performing public connectivity with optimal routing in their selected region.

This offering is integrated with Telstra Global Internet Direct (GID) to ensure robust connectivity service and secure access through a single network. Additionally, customers will enjoy high levels of availability of service and lower latency connections. Telstra is now offering Azure Peering Service to customers in Asia, with plans to expand availability to Europe and the United States next calendar year.

Building on the momentum from the launch of Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams in August last year, Telstra has streamlined calling for users by providing a simplified and unified collaboration experience for organizations through Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams.

This offering will enable organizations to speed up and simplify the provisioning of telephony services and reduce deployment time by using advanced automation that integrates architecture components between Telstra and Microsoft. Additionally, business users will experience enhanced voice call quality through the use of private network infrastructure and administrators will gain ability to provision and manage telephone numbers via the Microsoft Teams Admin Center.

Sanjay Nayak, Telstra Executive of Fixed Connectivity Products said as organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey, underlying technologies like cloud and network connectivity need to work smoothly with reduced complexity.

"Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Telstra and Microsoft's networks – providing users with robust connectivity service at a location nearest to them, thereby reducing latency when accessing Microsoft's workplace services. By leveraging Telstra's connectivity and professional services capabilities and Microsoft's focus on intelligent cloud services, we aim to help organizations across the region and globally enable a modern work experience," said Mr. Nayak.

Taimoor Husain, Modern Workplace Strategy and GTM Lead for Microsoft said: "Telstra has been a long-standing partner for Microsoft since 2008. With internet traffic growing at an exponential rate, coverage has become critical for effective virtual collaboration. We look forward to tapping the breadth of Telstra's network to build the modern workplace and enable more seamless collaboration for organizations."

Telstra is recognized for its Microsoft Azure expertise and is a Microsoft Gold Partner in ten categories including Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity and Communications, as well as a member of the Azure Expert MSP Program.

Please find more information below:

Telstra Corp. Ltd. (ASX: TLS; NZK: TLS)

