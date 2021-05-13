Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Telefónica Q1 shows signs of improvement

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 5/13/2021
Comment (0)

Telefónica posted a fairly encouraging set of Q1 figures, enabling the Spanish giant to confirm it was "fully in line" to meet its full-year targets.

Those targets may not sound too exciting – "stabilization" year-on-year in revenue and operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) on an organic basis – but will no doubt be welcomed by shareholders wanting some reassurance that the ship is being steadied after a long period of market-value decline, which started long before COVID-19.

On the two financial metrics flagged by Telefónica, both improved steadily for the third consecutive quarter. Q1 organic revenue dipped 1.4% year-on-year, to €10.34 billion (US$12.5 billion), while organic OIBDA slipped by 0.3% over the same period, to €3.42 billion/$4.13 billion (in line with analysts' expectations).

Earnings per share reached €0.15 in Q1, up from €0.06 in the same quarter last year.

With what appeared to be a bit more bounce in its step, Telefónica added it was also on track to get capex (excluding spectrum) as a proportion of sales back up to a "normalized level" of 15%. It was 13% during Q1.

The bad, the good...

On a reported basis, revenues and OIBDA declined 9% and 9.1% respectively. Telefónica pinned some of the blame here on unfavorable exchange rate trends and the pandemic, although the impact of COVID-19 was apparently "diminished" in Q1.

That, along with the benefit of "streamlining" regional operations in Latin America, helped explain a 118% Q1 jump in net income, to €886 million ($763 million).

Another positive was the performance of Telefónica Tech, which clocked up a 25.1% increase in turnover, year-on-year, to €166 million ($1.07 billion).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Tech comprises two units: Cyber & Cloud Tech; and IoT & Big Data Tech. It is the former, however, which seems to have been the main source of growth during Q1. Telefónica flagged the increasing importance of cybersecurity and cloud as digitalization becomes critical for "businesses of all sizes." The corporate segment in Spain was given special mention, which, according to Telefónica, delivered an "excellent performance."

COVID-19, added the Spanish giant, negatively impacted the sale of IoT and big data solutions.

...and the not so ugly

Telefónica's burdensome debt pile was trimmed 6.4%, year-on-year, to a shade under €35.8 billion/$43.3 billion (excluding lease liabilities) as of March 31 (although it actually increased by €568 million/$686 million during the quarter, partly because of shareholder remuneration).

Through proceeds expected from the impending merger with Virgin Media in the UK, as well as the sale of Telxius and other assets, Telefónica expects to reduce net financial debt by a further €9 billion ($10.9 billion).

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE