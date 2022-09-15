Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Telecom fairy tales and the fall of ONAP

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 9/15/2022
Comment (0)

The emperor of some nameless place strides butt-naked around his capital city, claiming to wear clothes that stupid people cannot see, and only a child calls him out. It is of course one of the most famous stories by Denmark's Hans Christian Andersen, whose multi-layered themes about deception, mass hysteria and fear of challenging the consensus – no matter how irrational it appears – are more pertinent now than ever.

This was probably not why the TM Forum chose the author's resting place of Copenhagen as the new host for Digital Transformation World, its big event next week. Far likelier is that Copenhagen offered a more attractive deal than Nice, France, where the show previously took place in May or June. But a city full of Andersen statues and memorabilia is a fitting venue given the telecom industry's groupthink tendencies, irrepressible hype cycle and unwillingness to engage with reality.

Copenhagen plays host to this year's Digital Transformation World event. (Source: GuoJunjun via Creative Commons)
Copenhagen plays host to this year's Digital Transformation World event.
(Source: GuoJunjun via Creative Commons)

Next week's show returns after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, when most people were too afraid to question the wisdom of lockdowns that may have done more damage than good. It will predictably feature the usual navel-gazing and soul-searching about "digital transformation," a nasty catch-all for making telecom operators more like the Internet companies they loathe and envy in roughly equal measure.

There will be a lot of talk about the importance of open APIs (application programming interfaces), even though these are arguably too generic to be much use. Telco vendors will give the usual shoutout to the "standalone" variant of 5G as "real 5G," implying the non-standalone version on which most operators have spent billions of dollars is just some kind of fake.

Market values of Europe's big six ($B)
(Source: YCharts)
(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, a basket of six Tier 1 operators with European headquarters is worth around $110 billion less today than it was five years ago, after a lurching ride on stock markets over that period. Only Germany's Deutsche Telekom has seen any kind of improvement, thanks entirely to a fast-growing US business facing inept and/or spectrum-starved rivals.

This stunning loss of value, a measure of the regional industry's health, has happened while suppliers and trade bodies have cajoled operators into spending money on a wave of transformative technologies – from NFV to CNFs – and backing a succession of promised-land initiatives.

Lumbering software beast

One of the clearest examples comes not from the TM Forum's stable but the Linux Foundation, a factory that spits out one open-source project after another. Several years ago, it was virtually impossible to venture into the jungle of telecom technology without encountering ONAP. An acronym for Open Network Automation Platform, it was heralded as a common approach for managing virtualized networks. Huge entities like AT&T, China Mobile and Huawei roared loudly about it. Dissenting voices were almost drowned out by the noise.

But after making such a din for so long, ONAP's supporters have gone monastically quiet. "ONAP had its moment of shining glory many years ago and then really didn't take off," said Kailem Anderson, the vice president of portfolio and engineering for Ciena's Blue Planet division. "I think a lot of these open-source initiatives start out with grandiose visions and the problem with ONAP was that thinking you can deliver an open-source OSS [operations support system] stack was probably biting off more than it could chew, because everyone has their own instantiation of that."

ONAP was certainly big. By 2017, it had swelled to more than 10 million lines of code and was already a lumbering software beast that intimidated smaller telcos. Nor did it seem all that open. Although numerous ONAP contributors were listed on its website, the main backers seemed to be AT&T, Amdocs, Huawei and ZTE.

Whatever anyone says about the security of open-source code ("there is no security in obscurity" is that community's standard line about proprietary software), the keen involvement of China's two big kit vendors in ONAP cannot have helped its prospects while China and the West were drifting further apart.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Anderson's complaints about ONAP are echoed by others, including Dave Duggal, the founder and managing director of a software startup called EnterpriseWeb. "It looks like a bloated SOA [service-oriented architecture] middleware stack from 2005 that didn't work for enterprise and won't ever be successful in telecom," he told Light Reading during a LinkedIn exchange.

There are even doubts that ONAP's original sponsors are still committed to the platform. "Anecdotally, I have heard that AT&T, even where it has been using it, has given up and gone to commercial solutions from the likes of Nokia instead for orchestration," said James Crawshaw, a principal analyst with Omdia (a sister company to Light Reading).

ONAP is not dead, Crawshaw points out. Operators including Deutsche Telekom and Orange still appear to be using parts of it, he said. Blue Planet remains both a contributor and consumer, as well. "We've leveraged parts of it for our portfolio and I think that is what the telcos have done, too," said Anderson. "You can't take a big monolithic open-source project like that and make it fit for purpose for Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 telcos, but it has its place."

Painful transformations

New open-source initiatives and technologies are now parading themselves. Copenhagen will probably feature some chatter about Nephio, another Linux Foundation project for managing multivendor cloud infrastructure. Backed by Google, it does seem to have a more specific purpose than ONAP. It looks timely, too. Europe's big operators currently sound as unenthusiastic about cloud lock-in as they are about single-vendor reliance in general. And BT has been rubbishing the argument that public clouds can manage telco resources more efficiently.

But if Nephio is to aid multi-cloud operations, multiple clouds will presumably need to get behind it. Today, neither Amazon nor Microsoft, the two other big public clouds, is on board, and they may have their own ideas. How Nephio aligns with individual telco initiatives is also unclear. Vodafone, listed as a Nephio member, is developing its own telecom-as-a-service (TaaS) platform for porting workloads between different clouds, for instance.

At the Langelinie promenade, TM Forum attendees will be able to see Edvard Eriksen's little mermaid statue, depicting the main character in another Andersen fairy tale. The famous Copenhagen landmark shows her changing from mermaid into human, a painful transformation in the story. As with emperors and their clothes, it is a theme many telecom industry observers will appreciate.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
Design Guide: best-in-class hybrid IT infrastructure with AWS Outposts
Blueprint: optimize data exchange with AWS Outposts
Ericsson’s Cloud RAN e-book: A comprehensive guide to adopting, deploying, and scaling virtualized 5G in your networks
The Four Key Components of Cloud RAN
How to get the most out of 5G mid-band in Cloud RAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
TOOL - Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Whitepaper – Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide – Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Open RAN is falling a long way short of its promise

In the absence of plug-and-play capability, operators may either need to spend money on 'reaggregators' or even stick with single-vendor solutions.

The iPhone satellite service looks desperately niche

Apple fanboys who hoped for mobile broadband in the outback will be sorely disappointed, but it probably won't stop them buying the 14 Pro.

German coziness with China and Russia created a huge telecom risk

Heavily reliant on Russian gas and Chinese technology, Europe's biggest operator must pray the lights and the basestations stay on.

The carbon-belching ICT sector must do better on the environment

Energy-efficient technology is in vogue in the telecom sector, but the ICT sector is forecast to be an even bigger contributor to carbon emissions by 2040.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE