Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Tele2 joins AWS public cloud party

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 6/29/2022
Comment (0)

Self-styled "Baltic Sea challenger" Tele2 has deepened ties with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Having already used the public cloud provider for "several years" as part of its own IT transformation efforts – leveraging compute, analytics and database capabilities – the Sweden-based telecom group, as part of a more extensive collaboration with AWS, has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN).

APN is a global community of partners that leverage AWS to build, market and sell services for customers.

According to Tele2, it's going to combine its own range of connectivity, security and managed services with the "broad portfolio of secure AWS capabilities." The idea, said the operator, is to create bespoke solutions for enterprises in the Nordic and Baltic region.

"We also add a strong go-to-market capability with this partnership," a Tele2 spokesperson told Light Reading.

Tele2 says its cloud developer community has "gained vast experience in cloud application integration and security" and it's now going to use that know-how to create new customer offerings that "seamlessly integrate its solutions with the AWS cloud."

Target markets are the public sector and different industry verticals.

Public cloud promiscuity

"As with many other operators, we are using more than one [public] cloud provider," added the Tele2 spokesperson, who would not be drawn on naming names or divulging which IT workloads have been migrated.

"We always try to work in the best and smartest way when it comes to all our operations, including locating workloads at appropriate compute locations, while respecting fundamentals like security, regulation and latency."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Omdia recently ran a survey of 32 senior IT decision makers within telecom operators and found that AWS was the most popular for running telco IT workloads, followed by Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

"Operators are spreading their bets," observed James Crawshaw, principal analyst at Omdia, a Light Reading sister company. "On average they are using around three different public cloud providers for their telco IT."

Numbers up

New data from Synergy Research Group shows that across the main public cloud service and infrastructure markets, operator and vendor revenues for the first quarter of 2022 reached $126 billion, up 26% compared with the first quarter of 2021.

The biggest growth was seen in IaaS and PaaS. First-quarter revenues from these services grew by 36% to reach more than $44 billion.

In the other main service segments, according to Synergy Research Group, managed private cloud services, enterprise SaaS and CDN added another $54 billion in service revenues, an increase of 21% year-on-year.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE