Synacor pitches 'Cloud ID' at Oracle Cloud Marketplace

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Synacor today announced that its Cloud ID identity and access management platform for premium consumer and entertainment services is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Cloud ID enables consumer-focused applications to offer one of the easiest and most secure sign-in experiences and can now be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications and solutions offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Cloud ID provides a modern, turnkey and custom identity management platform for premium, streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies. The platform's simple, secure and near frictionless customer experience reaches more than 150M subscribers, managing more than 25M unique sign-ins per month, with the ability to scale to millions of users and support outsized access demand. Cloud ID plans to leverage OCI, given its growing and global footprint.

