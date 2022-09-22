Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

ServiceNow enhances Now Platform Tokyo release to boost tech investment ROI

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/22/2022
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced additional new solutions as part of its Now Platform Tokyo release to help organizations accelerate the value of technology investments. In addition to the Enterprise Asset Management, Supplier Lifecycle Management, and ESG Management innovations announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new Telecom and Enterprise Legal Solutions that are purpose‑built around the pain points of those audiences.

From heightened customer expectations of telecom service providers to under‑resourced legal teams looking to improve efficiency and productivity while cutting costs, ServiceNow is aiding organizations in any industry who want to rely on technology to help create tangible business outcomes fast. New solutions empower communication service providers to easily manage network resources and quickly deploy new services, and legal teams to accelerate investigations and issues so they can support their organizations and mitigate risk.

The Now Platform Tokyo release seamlessly connects disparate systems, breaks down silos and simplifies complexity everywhere to accelerate return on digital investments. Tokyo solutions that accelerate business value include industry‑specific features as well as those to help the C‑suite make informed, sustainable decisions:

  • Telecom Network Inventory (TNI) helps communications service providers (CSPs) plan and manage networks with service delivery, care, and assurance in mind, all on one platform. When combined with the full power of ServiceNow’s Telecom product portfolio, workflows can be automated throughout the service lifecycle—across customers, operations, and partner ecosystem—to optimize investments, drive operational efficiency, and fuel growth.
  • Legal Investigations creates an efficient and secure method for enterprise legal teams to manage sensitive internal complaints fast on a single platform. The Legal Investigations app digitizes actions including the submissions, interview, evidence collection, and status and reporting processes.
  • Supplier Lifecycle Management (SLM) empowers organizations to transform traditionally high‑effort supplier engagements that live in email and spreadsheets into modern, digital experiences, enabling teams to reduce operating costs and refocus talent on building a more resilient, diverse, and high‑quality supply base. With SLM, suppliers leverage self‑service experiences to get help, deflecting common inquiries into the respective teams.
  • Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) automates the full lifecycle of physical business assets from planning to retirement for industries such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and public sector. The solution helps reduce costs, mitigate risks, and improve strategic planning with visibility into the entire enterprise asset estate. Additionally, it optimizes inventory levels for the business and operates stockrooms efficiently to better leverage existing assets and maximize asset life.
  • Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Management has been enhanced to allow companies to establish and document ESG goals and KPIs, track performance, collect and validate audit‑ready data, and create disclosures that align with major ESG reporting frameworks, in a single end‑to‑end solution. Key capabilities include carbon accounting to calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and an innovative user experience that helps companies efficiently meet increasing requests for ESG data.

Availability

The Now Platform Tokyo release is generally available today.

Read the full press release here.

ServiceNow

