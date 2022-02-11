Ribbon enables cloud connect for Webex calling

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced a major extension to its Ribbon Connect portfolio, Ribbon Connect for Webex.

A multi-tenant, software as a service (SaaS) solution, Ribbon Connect for Webex enables service providers to rapidly deliver telephony services to Webex Calling deployments anywhere in the world via Cloud Connect. The Ribbon Connect portfolio leverages advanced tools and streamlined workflows, accelerating service providers' connections to one of the global leaders in unified communications services, and reducing time to market.

Built from Ribbon's carrier-grade elements deployed in some of the world's largest networks, the Ribbon Connect portfolio enables service providers to accelerate their integration to Webex Calling and other market leading cloud UC providers. The breadth and depth of Ribbon's integrations helps these providers simplify the otherwise bespoke selling, provisioning, and billing processes required by multiple cloud UC services. The Ribbon Connect architecture fully complements Ribbon's extensive portfolio of SBCs, and Voice Threat Prevention capabilities.

Read the full press release here.

