Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Rafay Systems scores $25M for Kubernetes Operations

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/31/2021
Comment (0)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Rafay Systems, the leading platform for Kubernetes Operations, today announced a $25 million Series B funding round led by ForgePoint Capital, with participation from existing investors Ridge Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and Moment Ventures. Rafay will use this infusion of funds to continue hiring world-class engineers and grow its sales, marketing and customer success teams.

Rafay's new funding will accelerate its strategic vision for the company's Kubernetes Operations Platform (https://rafay.co/platform/kubernetes-operations-platform), the industry's first and only offering that unifies lifecycle management requirements for both Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications. Delivered as a cloud-native service, the platform brings together capabilities for application automation, security, visibility and governance, while streamlining the operations of Kubernetes across all environments. The long-term vision for Kubernetes Operations is based on Rafay's work with customers in the financial, healthcare, telecom and technology sectors who are rapidly adopting containerized applications.

"Kubernetes has become the de facto choice for containerization and application modernization, but organizations' Kubernetes journeys have been bottlenecked because of the complexity involved in enterprise-grade deployments making a comprehensive management platform a necessity," said Leo Casusol, Venture Partner at ForgePoint Capital who will be joining the board. "The Rafay team has built a highly innovative and differentiated platform that solves gating problems for organizations adopting and scaling Kubernetes deployments. We are extremely delighted to be partnering with them as they create the future of Kubernetes Operations."

Today, enterprises are developing and deploying modern applications more than ever. By 2025, over 90% of new apps will be Cloud Native (Source: IDC). But the operational cost, complexity and resources required to manage the lifecycle of Kubernetes infrastructure and these new modern applications running on it are growing out of control.

To address these challenges, companies are establishing platform teams to leverage existing point solutions and build in-house operations practices. These platform teams span multiple internal organizations (e.g. enterprise architecture, SRE, DevOps and security) to manage the complexity inherent in managing Kubernetes infrastructure and the applications being deployed and managed on top of it. Until now, these platforms teams have made do with disparate tools and internally developed code, which has led to many modern application initiatives running woefully behind schedule and over budget.

Rafay's Vision for Kubernetes Operations

In order to deliver modern applications and infrastructure at the speed and efficiency enterprises demand, Rafay sees a fundamental need to extend beyond traditional Kubernetes management into a Kubernetes Operations mindset: a holistic approach that unifies the lifecycle management of both Kubernetes infrastructure and the modern applications built on it. Instead of reinventing the same Kubernetes Operations wheel at significant cost and over long periods of time, enterprises can now leverage Rafay's Kubernetes Operations Platform to speed up enterprise-wide initiatives. It augments the enterprise platform team through the broad set of services offered within the platform, partnering with them to accelerate application modernization initiatives.

With Rafay, developers, DevOps, operations and security teams can work together to deploy modern applications as much as 4x faster while reducing downtime by 60% and eliminating security and compliance risks. By leveraging the Kubernetes Operations Platform developers, SREs and DevOps teams can triage infrastructure and application issues faster than ever before, significantly reducing mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR).

Enterprises can take advantage of the benefits of Rafay no matter where they are in their application modernization journey. The platform's breakthrough operations centric approach is unique in the market as it enhances the effectiveness of all tools and processes that comprise today's modern, containerized application delivery. It works with any infrastructure (e.g., in data centers, public clouds such as AWS, Azure, and GCP or at remote/Edge locations), and can help enterprises operate managed Kubernetes services such as Amazon EKS and Microsoft AKS, along with packaged offerings such as RedHat OpenShift.

Rafay's Kubernetes Operations Platform delivers a number of platform services, including:

  1. Cluster Management Service: Enables the lifecycle management and blueprinting support for managed Kubernetes services, such as Amazon EKS and Azure AKS, as well as offerings such as RedHat OpenShift. This service also incorporates logs/metrics collection, storage management, and secrets management.
  2. GitOps Service: Enables infrastructure orchestration and application deployment through multi-stage, git-triggered pipelines.
  3. Zero-Trust Access Service: Enables controlled, audited access for developers, SREs and automation systems to Kubernetes infrastructure, with just-in-time service account creation and user-level credentials management.
  4. Kubernetes Policy Management Service: Enable policy management for clusters via the Open Policy Agent (OPA) framework for Kubernetes security and governance.
  5. Backup & Restore Service: Enables disaster recovery and migration of the Kubernetes control plane and application data.
  6. Visibility & Monitoring Service: Enables development, operations and security/governance teams to visualize and monitor applications and underlying Kubernetes infrastructure through dedicated dashboards.

"Every new industry starts with a number of point solutions solving different problems. The Kubernetes industry started the same way, but is now hitting an inflection point where enterprises are spending too much time cobbling together multiple tools and home-grown automation code for Kubernetes operations,'' said Haseeb Budhani, CEO of Rafay Systems. "Application modernization initiatives deserve a modern approach to Kubernetes operations. One that brings together the lifecycle management of both infrastructure and modern applications. This latest round of funding will help us bolster Rafay's leadership as the leader in the Kubernetes operations market."

According to Gartner's Market Guide for Container Management (February, 18, 2021), "The growth of the enterprise container management market will be influenced by the growth of net new application development and application modernization efforts. These efforts are leveraging containers to enable agility and speed of application development pipelines. Container adoption will increase at a rapid pace during the next few years."

Rafay Systems

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE