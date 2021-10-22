Prosimo Delivers autonomous multi-cloud networking service

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, released advanced features for the industry's first App-transit for cloud environments that give enterprises autonomous multi-cloud networking to enable a frictionless journey to adopt cloud.

With Prosimo, cloud architects and network engineers can cost-effectively, securely, and rapidly expand to multiple regions and clouds while prioritizing network and application performance and meeting compliance needs. The latest release of App-Transit builds on our four core capabilities that simplify multi-cloud networking — Transit, Application Performance, Secure Access, and Observability — and serves as a springboard to deliver autonomous multi-cloud networking. Prosimo's customers include Fortune 500 enterprises, large service providers, and born-in-the-cloud companies who have used cloud transit to provide 99%+ increases in application reliability, 90% faster infrastructure rollout, and mean time to resolution in seconds, rather than days.

"The AXI Platform's initial focus was to deliver the outcomes that enterprises care about by combining networking, performance, security, observability, and cost-management into a single integrated infrastructure stack," said Ramesh Prabagaran, co-founder and CEO at Prosimo. "The latest release takes this strategy much further to include Fastlane and Autonomous decision-making, all driven by high-quality data. This enables our customers to accelerate their path towards fully achieving Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking."

New Features to Deliver Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking

With deepening relationships with Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure Cloud, and AWS Cloud and approved reference architectures, Prosimo delivers new features to help enterprises accelerate a frictionless multi-cloud journey with its SOC2 compliant platform. App Transit's latest features include:

Fastlane — dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications and lets teams deploy new Edge points of presence (PoPs) and apply optimization techniques for specific applications in minutes.

— dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications and lets teams deploy new Edge points of presence (PoPs) and apply optimization techniques for specific applications in minutes. Autonomous Transit — dynamically adapts to performance issues seen in app-to-app networks in your infrastructure and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements, all driven through data.

— dynamically adapts to performance issues seen in app-to-app networks in your infrastructure and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements, all driven through data. Dynamic Compliance — automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic & behavioral risk profiles to ensure industry-specific, local, and international compliance requirements are met.

— automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic & behavioral risk profiles to ensure industry-specific, local, and international compliance requirements are met. Seamless connectivity for cloud-native services — including AWS S3, RedShift, Azure blob, Google Big Query, and more, providing scalable, secure, and repeatable connectivity between workloads and cloud services.

— including AWS S3, RedShift, Azure blob, Google Big Query, and more, providing scalable, secure, and repeatable connectivity between workloads and cloud services. Video: App Transit Demo

Harness the Power of AWS Cloud, Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud with Prosimo AXI

Cloud service providers share our vision to make it easy for enterprises to move to a cloud-native networking model. The need has led to deep and tightly coupled product integrations and the rollout of go-to-market initiatives. As a result of the expanding relationship with Amazon, customers now have access to an approved reference architecture that customers are actively adopting. Prosimo recently announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help businesses modernize their cloud networking infrastructure and deliver a faster, more secure application experience at the edge. Prosimo AXI is now available through AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace. They are making it easy for enterprises to procure AXI and modernize their processes to deliver new experiences by leveraging cloud capabilities and harnessing the power of AWS Cloud, Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud.

Video: Prosimo TechLabs: Connecting to AWS S3 with Prosimo

Supporting Quotes

"If you're a technology company and you're in hyper-growth mode, you want to make sure that you're providing a highly trusted, distributed, scalable, secure network experience for the cloud. We approached Prosimo to ensure we were getting great application experiences for our global customers and partners — but with a security layer," says Kevin Paige, CISO of Flexport. "With these new features and functionality on the AXI platform, Prosimo will be ideally suited to meet our goals: enabling modern networking capabilities, with observability for applications, and removing as much complexity as possible."

On-Demand Webinar - Using Tech as an Advantage: Flexport's network transformation with AWS + Prosimo

"With modern application environments distributed across data centers, multiple clouds and edge locations, managing connectivity is increasingly complex and difficult - organizations need intelligent, automated solutions to regain control," stated Bob Laliberte, Sr. Analyst at ESG. "Prosimo's latest enhancements enable organizations to effectively manage distributed cloud connections and accelerate the time to trust for adopting fully automated solutions, which drives greater operational efficiencies and optimized experiences."

"As organizations increasingly embrace multi-cloud strategies for greater digital business resilience, they inevitably realize that they must reassess and modernize both their network infrastructure and their network operations to be successful," said Brad Casemore, research vice president, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks at IDC. "IDC foresees strong enterprise demand for simple, consistent, reliable, and elastically scalable multi-cloud networking during the next several years, both from modern NetOps teams and from cloud architects. With the latest release of the AXI Platform, Prosimo is responding to the use cases and needs that are top of mind for many enterprises seeking a simple, extensible, and secure approach to multi-cloud networking."

Prosimo