Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Prosimo Delivers autonomous multi-cloud networking service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/22/2021
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, released advanced features for the industry's first App-transit for cloud environments that give enterprises autonomous multi-cloud networking to enable a frictionless journey to adopt cloud.

With Prosimo, cloud architects and network engineers can cost-effectively, securely, and rapidly expand to multiple regions and clouds while prioritizing network and application performance and meeting compliance needs. The latest release of App-Transit builds on our four core capabilities that simplify multi-cloud networking — Transit, Application Performance, Secure Access, and Observability — and serves as a springboard to deliver autonomous multi-cloud networking. Prosimo's customers include Fortune 500 enterprises, large service providers, and born-in-the-cloud companies who have used cloud transit to provide 99%+ increases in application reliability, 90% faster infrastructure rollout, and mean time to resolution in seconds, rather than days.

"The AXI Platform's initial focus was to deliver the outcomes that enterprises care about by combining networking, performance, security, observability, and cost-management into a single integrated infrastructure stack," said Ramesh Prabagaran, co-founder and CEO at Prosimo. "The latest release takes this strategy much further to include Fastlane and Autonomous decision-making, all driven by high-quality data. This enables our customers to accelerate their path towards fully achieving Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking."

New Features to Deliver Autonomous Multi-Cloud Networking

With deepening relationships with Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure Cloud, and AWS Cloud and approved reference architectures, Prosimo delivers new features to help enterprises accelerate a frictionless multi-cloud journey with its SOC2 compliant platform. App Transit's latest features include:

  • Fastlane — dynamically optimizes performance for latency-sensitive and business-critical applications and lets teams deploy new Edge points of presence (PoPs) and apply optimization techniques for specific applications in minutes.
  • Autonomous Transit — dynamically adapts to performance issues seen in app-to-app networks in your infrastructure and recommends infrastructure expansion, performance, or latency improvements, all driven through data.
  • Dynamic Compliance — automatically inserts additional user measures based on dynamic & behavioral risk profiles to ensure industry-specific, local, and international compliance requirements are met.
  • Seamless connectivity for cloud-native services — including AWS S3, RedShift, Azure blob, Google Big Query, and more, providing scalable, secure, and repeatable connectivity between workloads and cloud services.
  • Video: App Transit Demo

Harness the Power of AWS Cloud, Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud with Prosimo AXI

Cloud service providers share our vision to make it easy for enterprises to move to a cloud-native networking model. The need has led to deep and tightly coupled product integrations and the rollout of go-to-market initiatives. As a result of the expanding relationship with Amazon, customers now have access to an approved reference architecture that customers are actively adopting. Prosimo recently announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help businesses modernize their cloud networking infrastructure and deliver a faster, more secure application experience at the edge. Prosimo AXI is now available through AWS Marketplace and Azure Marketplace. They are making it easy for enterprises to procure AXI and modernize their processes to deliver new experiences by leveraging cloud capabilities and harnessing the power of AWS Cloud, Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud.

Video: Prosimo TechLabs: Connecting to AWS S3 with Prosimo

Supporting Quotes

"If you're a technology company and you're in hyper-growth mode, you want to make sure that you're providing a highly trusted, distributed, scalable, secure network experience for the cloud. We approached Prosimo to ensure we were getting great application experiences for our global customers and partners — but with a security layer," says Kevin Paige, CISO of Flexport. "With these new features and functionality on the AXI platform, Prosimo will be ideally suited to meet our goals: enabling modern networking capabilities, with observability for applications, and removing as much complexity as possible."

On-Demand Webinar - Using Tech as an Advantage: Flexport's network transformation with AWS + Prosimo

"With modern application environments distributed across data centers, multiple clouds and edge locations, managing connectivity is increasingly complex and difficult - organizations need intelligent, automated solutions to regain control," stated Bob Laliberte, Sr. Analyst at ESG. "Prosimo's latest enhancements enable organizations to effectively manage distributed cloud connections and accelerate the time to trust for adopting fully automated solutions, which drives greater operational efficiencies and optimized experiences."

"As organizations increasingly embrace multi-cloud strategies for greater digital business resilience, they inevitably realize that they must reassess and modernize both their network infrastructure and their network operations to be successful," said Brad Casemore, research vice president, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks at IDC. "IDC foresees strong enterprise demand for simple, consistent, reliable, and elastically scalable multi-cloud networking during the next several years, both from modern NetOps teams and from cloud architects. With the latest release of the AXI Platform, Prosimo is responding to the use cases and needs that are top of mind for many enterprises seeking a simple, extensible, and secure approach to multi-cloud networking."

Prosimo

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE