Omdia's Roz Roseboro: The complexities of public clouds for telcos





Roz Roseboro, principal analyst for Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss her research on service provider (SP) use of the public cloud and whether SPs should try to be more like the hyperscalers. She examines the pros and cons of moving to the public cloud and provides an update on the coopetition trend between SPs and hyperscalers. Roseboro also discusses whether SPs should be concerned about vendor lock-in when considering a public cloud migration.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Roz's background as an analyst and her research focus at Omdia, a research group and sister company to Light Reading (00:31)

Roz's research on service providers moving applications to the public cloud (02:34)

Recommendations for service providers considering a move to the public cloud (05:15)

Status of coopetition trend between SPs and hyperscalers (07:22)

Whether SPs should be concerned about vendor lock-in when moving to the cloud (09:44)

Takeaways from TM Forum's DTW event (13:15)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading