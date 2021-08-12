Omdia's Rik Turner on cloud permissions management

Rik Turner, principal analyst of emerging technologies at Omdia, is back on the podcast to explain how cloud permissions management (CPM) can help service providers and enterprises take a zero-trust approach to cloud access.

CPM is a process by which organizations can identify and catalogue "all extant permissions, then recommend how and where they might be reined in to minimize the organization's attack surface," Turner explained in a report published this August. He also explains the concept of CPM in a recent blog post.

During the podcast, Turner discusses how CPM addresses issues such as permission sprawl and orphan accounts, and how organizations can take a more proactive approach to managed cloud access permissions.

