Service Provider Cloud

Omdia's Rik Turner on cloud permissions management

12/8/2021

Rik Turner, principal analyst of emerging technologies at Omdia, is back on the podcast to explain how cloud permissions management (CPM) can help service providers and enterprises take a zero-trust approach to cloud access.

CPM is a process by which organizations can identify and catalogue "all extant permissions, then recommend how and where they might be reined in to minimize the organization's attack surface," Turner explained in a report published this August. He also explains the concept of CPM in a recent blog post.

During the podcast, Turner discusses how CPM addresses issues such as permission sprawl and orphan accounts, and how organizations can take a more proactive approach to managed cloud access permissions.

