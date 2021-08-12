Omdia's Rik Turner on cloud permissions management

Omdia's Rik Turner on cloud permissions management12/8/2021
Rik Turner, principal analyst of emerging technologies at Omdia, is back on the podcast to explain how cloud permissions management (CPM) can help service providers and enterprises take a zero-trust approach to cloud access.
CPM is a process by which organizations can identify and catalogue "all extant permissions, then recommend how and where they might be reined in to minimize the organization's attack surface," Turner explained in a report published this August. He also explains the concept of CPM in a recent blog post.
During the podcast, Turner discusses how CPM addresses issues such as permission sprawl and orphan accounts, and how organizations can take a more proactive approach to managed cloud access permissions.
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading