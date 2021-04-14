Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

NTT expands US data center footprint with opening of new Silicon Valley Data Center

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. – NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, today announced that its Global Data Centers Americas division has opened a new 16MW Silicon Valley Data Center (SV1) – the latest addition to a rapidly growing portfolio across North America. This marks NTT's sixth U.S. data center campus and third data center opening this year, following February's grand opening of new campuses in Chicago, Illinois, and Hillsboro, Oregon. NTT's Ashburn, Virginia campus continues to expand as well with VA5 opening this year.

Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers division, Ryuichi Matsuo said, "The Silicon Valley SV1 Data Center reinforces our investment in the U.S. data center market and commitment to growth for our clients. With NTT's flexible, scalable, secure infrastructure and full-stack services, SV1 will accommodate the needs of a variety of clients, helping them achieve their business objectives. Clients today are looking for a growing, worldwide data center provider, and this adds one more to NTT's global data center portfolio that spans more than 20 countries and regions, including our five other U.S. campuses."

CEO for the Global Data Centers Americas division of NTT Ltd., Doug Adams, added that this opening is a part of a larger growth plan within North America.

"We are excited to open this new data center in the highly sought-after Silicon Valley market as it represents the next step in our strategic expansion to all key U.S. markets. We're continuing to put our clients at the center by meeting them where they want to be – in this case in the tech capital of the world – and evaluating options for future expansion."

Given Silicon Valley's placement between two major faults, SV1 is designed with earthquake protection in mind. The data center construction utilizes the most advanced base isolation system, proven to reduce shocks from major earthquakes. The building incorporates a combination of triple-friction pendulum pedestals and viscous dampers that dissipate energy and reduce building displacement by allowing the structure and all connections to move up to 32 inches in any horizontal direction during an earthquake. With this system, the structure undergoes 60% less motion than a non-isolated, fixed building. SV1 is NTT's first data center in the U.S. to feature this seismic isolation design.

VP of Construction and Design for the Global Data Centers Americas division of NTT Ltd., Brittany Miller said, "All providers in the Santa Clara region build data centers to withstand earthquakes, but our base isolation design goes a step further. Not only does it protect the physical four-story building, but it also protects the mission-critical IT equipment and infrastructure inside the building from strong earthquakes. This system has been proven to work in several data centers in Japan, which is known for having severe earthquakes, and we wanted to add that extra peace of mind for our clients in Silicon Valley."

Client benefits at SV1 include power from Silicon Valley Power, known for its reliability and affordable rates, a rich ecosystem of connectivity options with multiple Tier-1 carriers on-site, and renewable energy options. The four-story data center features 64,000 sq. ft. of data floor space with customizable high-density vaults to support the demands of organizations of all sizes. Multiple Meet-Me-Rooms allow for network diversity and resiliency, and NTT's dedicated on-site substation will help reduce potential downtime.

Clients will be supported 24x7x365 by highly trained, in-house staff experts in operations, facilities management, security, and shipping and receiving. In addition, SV1 offers plenty of on-site amenities, including business-ready conference rooms, a break room with a dedicated lounge and kitchen area, eight hoteling stations with ergonomic workstations and Wi-Fi, and on-site parking with 40 spaces and electric car charging stations. Find out more about SV1 here.

NTT America Inc.

