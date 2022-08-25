Nokia Subscriber Data Management software to drive Jazz's customer services

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – Nokia today announced that Jazz, Pakistan's largest mobile operator, has selected Nokia's latest Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software to enhance HLR/HSS network resiliency and accelerate new product and services for Jazz customers. As part of a phased expansion and deployment strategy, the network will be gradually modernized to fully cloud-based SDM architecture by 2025.

The modernization strategy will enable Jazz to deploy fully geographically redundant active networks in four data centers in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad to ensure network availability as a disaster recovery solution. The deployment, an extension of an existing collaboration, will help Jazz deliver its digital transformation-related ambitions by allowing auto-provisioning of devices and services at massive scale to accelerate Pakistan's digitalization. Nokia SDM's software will reduce the provisioning time for new subscribers, services and functionalities. The cloud transformation of the SDM network will allow Jazz to use network automation for zero-touch capacity scaling. In addition, Nokia NetAct will provide a consolidated view of multi-domain, multi-technology networks for ensuring the best network experience.

Read the full press release here.

