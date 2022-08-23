Nokia SaaS services strengthened with GSMA security accreditation

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that its iSIM Secure Connect solution has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data.

GSMA's Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) confirms the quality and capabilities of security and privacy policies, procedures, and controls that play an important role in supporting additional certifications in compliance with other external standards, like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001, System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2, and Cloud Security Alliance. With the GSMA accreditation in hand, Nokia will now pursue those additional certifications for its other SaaS services later this year and into 2023.

GSMA's SAS is typically required as the necessary security grade by CSPs globally, so reaching this significant milestone gives operators and enterprises a high degree of confidence of using Nokia iSIM Secure Connect in a SaaS delivery model.

iSIM, or integrated SIM, Secure Connect, through a SaaS delivery model, manages machine-to-machine and consumer device subscriptions for embedded SIM, or, eSIM- and iSIM-enabled devices. iSIM Secure Connect gives control to automate the entire eSIM/iSIM profile lifecycle management process; enables CSPs and enterprises to quickly onboard and manage connected devices at massive scale; and opens opportunities to monetize services linked to trusted digital identities.

Since November 2021, Nokia has introduced seven SaaS services, including iSIM Secure Connect, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, Nokia Home Device Management, and Nokia AVA NWDAF, which enhances network operations with AI/ML driven closed-loop automation.

