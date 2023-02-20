Nokia launches software to enhance CSP data and insights

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights, a cloud-native analytics software solution that simplifies the collection and analysis of 5G network data to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with stronger and more cost effective analytical capabilities.

The solution delivers "intelligence everywhere" through AI and machine learning tools that support intelligent and automated decision making based on correlated reports generated from data across 5G networks.

It leverages Nokia's experience and leadership in analytics that enable CSP efforts to increase operational efficiency, improve network performance, and boost customer experience.

AVA Customer and Mobile Network Insights is built on Nokia's AVA Open Analytics Framework, a data mesh architecture that facilitates creation of data products that can be exposed via open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for improved collaboration and co-creation with CSPs and their partners.

