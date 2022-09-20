Nokia launches SaaS service to drive 5G and IoT monetization

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today introduced its latest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), AVA Charging, to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises quickly commercialize new offerings for 5G and IoT use cases.

Using software consumed on demand through a subscription-based model, Nokia AVA* Charging incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customer engagements to enable fast monetization of 5G and IoT services. AVA provides "Intelligence Everywhere" through AI, machine learning, no code configuration, open APIs, multi-cloud orchestration, and digital ecosystems.

Nokia AVA Charging speeds up time to market for new CSP services through automation and no-code charging configurability; is highly scalable, supporting environments in excess of 150 million subscribers; and can be used by CSP's to monetize consumer services like cloud gaming, as well as enterprise services for vertical markets, including utilities, logistics and healthcare.

The new SaaS offering can be integrated with 5G Standalone core network functions in a multivendor environment to support new commercial charging models based on a variety of factors, including low latency, high throughput, device density, and location. It can be deployed quickly for CSPs and enterprises and avoids the hassle of on-site software maintenance and updates.

It can also be supplied as part of the Nokia / Qvantel Digital Monetization Solution as a Service, which combines Qvantel's Flex BSS and Nokia AVA Charging. This provides a fast- track approach for CSPs to have a separate BSS stack to support new 5G opportunities and enjoy the faster time to market and agility enabled by no-code configurability.

Nokia AVA Charging is Nokia's eighth SaaS service, following launches earlier this year that included Nokia AVA Network Data Analytics Function and Nokia AVA for Energy.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia