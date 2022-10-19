Nokia introduces SDN virtualization for fiber broadband deployment

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced it has deployed its Altiplano Open Access solution for American Tower's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure in Argentina. The network controller solution uses virtualization to share network resources as slices of a physical network, enabling the wholesaling of fiber access on a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) basis. American Tower has already onboarded three virtual network operator tenants in the country.

As one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts and one of the first movers investing in neutral host network infrastructure for operators, American Tower's approximately 220,000 communications site portfolio includes fiber networks in select geographies. The new FTTH network in Argentina, with Nokia as the sole supplier, reaches close to a million homes passed.

The neutral host model, where investors build networks and wholesale capacity to tenant operators, is well established in mobile networks and is now a growing proportion of the fiber market.

In a study for Nokia, Arthur D. Little found almost one third of telecom sector deals in the Americas and Europe during the past decade were with fiber investment companies, with up to 3x higher profit for neutral host deals vs traditional telcos.

With traditional fiber wholesale solutions, service innovation and market differentiation is difficult for tenant operators due to the rigid design, lack of network visibility and limited control in service delivery. Nokia's Altiplano Open Access solution, an add-on to its Altiplano software suite, enables a more flexible service design tailored to the needs of both large and small operator tenants.

Nokia Professional Services is supporting the Altiplano integration in American Tower's cloud and network environment. Professional Services support also makes sure American Tower and its tenants' existing operation and support systems can be reused for a fast implementation.

