Service Provider Cloud

Nokia extends MX Industrial Edge to speed enterprise industry 4.0 transformation

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/7/2022
ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced new platform capabilities and applications for its on-premise Mission Critical Industrial Edge (MXIE) compute solution. Enhancements will enable Nokia MXIE to host applications from different ecosystems, including legacy non-cloud native workloads, elevate operational technology (OT) network security and facilitate application development to advance enterprise digital transformation.

Recent research in an Analysys Mason Applications and edge computing for private LTE/5G networks report predicts growing interest among enterprises for implementing new private wireless Industry 4.0 use cases such as autonomous robots and augmented and virtual reality. This will grow the enterprise application market rapidly with investments expected to be around US$6 billion in 2030.

With MXIE, Nokia introduced an ecosystem-neutral approach allowing enterprises to swiftly deploy edge innovations from public cloud, industrial partner cloud and Industrial Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) onto MXIE to complete their digital transformation. As the growing ecosystem drives greater enterprise innovation, Nokia enhances MXIE with new capabilities and partner applications to accelerate this momentum.

The new Nokia MXIE capability will enable non-cloud native workloads and applications to run in a safe and controlled environment alongside containerized applications. With this, Nokia MXIE can host a huge variety of applications from different ecosystems, including legacy applications most often found in brownfield industrial campuses.

Nokia MXIE developer portal (MXIE depo) will facilitate application development, providing an enhanced developer experience and tools to enable faster and smoother application onboarding.

Nokia is expanding the capabilities of the platform by working with two new applications partners:

Siemens MindConnect Software Agent on MXIE helps deliver seamless connectivity between industrial assets and systems. With support for multiple industrial data protocols and formats, Siemens MindConnect Software Agent simplifies the secure transfer of operational data to MindSphere, Siemens industrial IoT as a service solution, which is leveraged to provide Industrial IoT capabilities and applications.

Zscaler Private Access™ brings Zero Trust Security to MXIE to secure mission-critical Edge workloads, OT, and IIoT systems. Unlike VPN solutions, Zscaler Private Access™ minimizes the attack surface and risk of lateral threat movement by connecting users, sensors and devices only to the applications they need to do their work.

Industry 4.0 applications allow enterprises such as manufacturers, ports, mining and energy companies to access OT and leverage analytics, mixed reality and more to increase agility. By integrating these capabilities within secure high-performance private wireless networks and the industrial edge, enterprises can benefit from use cases that include widespread automation and help drive process efficiency, flexibility, sustainability and security.

Nokia will be exhibiting at Hannover Messe Chicago (12-17 September) in the East Building Level 3, Booth 134757. Company executives will be on-hand to discuss Industry 4.0 transformation with industrial-grade wireless connectivity solutions.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

