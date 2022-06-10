Nokia announces SaaS for Fixed Networks portfolio line-up

Already available on bare metal servers and in the cloud, Nokia's market-leading Fixed Networks applications can now be deployed by operators on a SaaS delivery model with a portfolio including the Altiplano Access Controller and WiFi Cloud Controller. Operational tools for automated activation of end-user fiber modems, predictive care and network build and management are also part of the line-up.

Operators can start with a small investment and subscription plan and can easily scale up and down based on business success. Tasks and risks related to cloud infrastructure are eliminated allowing them to focus on their core business: running the fixed access network.

Metronet and LUS Fiber use Nokia's all-inclusive SaaS service where Nokia performs the application hosting, including the set-up, monitoring, maintenance and updates.

