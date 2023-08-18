Network X sets awards agenda

LONDON – Network X – the world's most comprehensive event for the B2B telco industry – will once again, be hosting the prestigious Network X Awards. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday 25 October, and will spotlight the leading telco innovations of the past year and recognise the achievements and excellence delivered across the industry.

The awards will be held at the historic Hotel de Ville as part of the wider Network X 2023 conference event, running from 24-26 October at Porte de Versailles in Paris. Currently serving as Paris' city hall, visitors can enjoy Hotel de Ville's rich political history as it was also previously a headquarters for both the French Revolution and the Paris Commune.

The ceremony will host up to 250 attendees, consisting of nominees, judges and special guest speakers. The awards will highlight companies from all areas of the telco industry, from 5G and cloud specialists, such as Mavenir and Orange, to broadband specialists, including Huawei and Nokia. The full list of nominees can be found here and features organisations from both the Operator and Solution Provider spaces. Notable categories include 'Most Sustainable Network Project', 'Most Innovative 5G Communication Service' and 'Most Innovative Enterprise PON Use Case'.

Network X judges are selected based on their market knowledge and industry standing, while the judging process will take place independently and anonymously.

The award winners will be announced at the event, and all shortlisted companies are expected to attend to collect their potential awards.



