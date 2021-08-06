Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

NetFoundry's Agentless Zero Trust Networking is now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/8/2021
Comment (0)

CHARLOTTE, NC – Oracle Cloud hosted ISV and SaaS providers can now use the NetFoundry zero trust networking SDKs to embed zero trust networking into their apps. This provides agentless, zero trust, private networking between the providers' Oracle Cloud regions and their customer sites. Bolted-on infrastructure such as VPNs, firewalls and MPLS are eliminated as customers of the Oracle Cloud ISV and SaaS providers enjoy built-in secure networking, from any Internet connection.

The NetFoundry Networking Zero Trust Platform, available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace, enables zero trust connections to be spun up in minutes.

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice-president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "NetFoundry's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution will help our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled networking solutions, ready to meet their critical business needs."

"Some of the world's top ISVs and SaaS providers host apps on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Their need for strong security, optimized performance and automation is opposed by the complexity of trying to bolt-on infrastructure to what should be a cloud native experience", stated Galeal Zino, Founder and CEO, NetFoundry Inc. "NetFoundry enables those providers to instead build-in zero trust, Internet-optimized application delivery, as code".

Businesses can take advantage of Oracle services, such as Oracle Autonomous Database and Private Kubernetes API networking, without deploying infrastructure, and with stronger security and Internet-optimized performance. Pilots are spun up in minutes, and production deployments are managed as code, with the businesses DevOps and cloud orchestration tools using NetFoundry's APIs to automate secure networking as part of their overall management.

The NetFoundry Secure Networking Platform includes both Zero Trust as a Service (ZTaaS) and SDN as a Service (SDNaaS) enabling app developers, ISVs, SaaS providers, enterprise IT, DevOps and NetOps to build-in secure networking without building all the underlying functions. ZTaaS provides developers with the software for certificate-based identity, bootstrapped enrollment, bi-directional authentication, least privileged access, microsegmentation and encryption. The underlying infrastructure is managed by NetFoundry, in NetFoundry's cloud native network. SDNaaS provides customers with Internet access to the NetFoundry Fabric, a global SDN providing optimized performance and zero trust application delivery. NetFoundry open sourced the underlying Ziti zero trust networking software to provide ultimate flexibility, investment protection and open source community innovation and support.

The collaboration with Oracle is built on the close alignment of next-gen solution principles including security-by-design, performance-by-design, superior economics, improved automation, scalability and availability – all core attributes of Oracle Cloud Infrastructuree (OCI) and the NetFoundry Secure Networking Platform. Much like how OCI offers software-defined services to deliver agility and scalability for compute, storage and application services, NetFoundry makes zero trust networking programmatic and highly agile with cloud native orchestration and infrastructure managed as-a-service, with pay-as-you-pricing, to instantly spin up and manage zero trust, performant, edge-to-cloud, hybrid cloud and cloud-to-cloud networks.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

NetFoundry also recently extended its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions to OCI. NetFoundry chose OCI due to its performance and agility. Several more solutions are currently in development. For example, the NetFoundry and Oracle teams are working to enable businesses to deploy Oracle Autonomous Database with one click via the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)

